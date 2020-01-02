High school basketball: On the line ... with Sylacauga's Crews Proctor

Crews Proctor and Sylacauga High School’s boys basketball team enter 2020 looking to get back on track. The Aggies struggled to end the 2019 calendar year as they dropped six of their last eight games.
Proctor hopes to help Sylacauga get back on track with his shooting ability from behind the arc. The junior guard said the team has gone through growing pains under first-year head coach Kent Fullington, but Proctor believes things will begin clicking once the Aggies get into area play.
The Aggies open up Class 5A, Area 7 play tonight as they play host to Munford at 7.
Proctor took to a few minutes to answer questions about the season and himself.
Q: It’s a New Year. What do you want to accomplish in 2020?
A: Just to keep improving. I’ve had some good games and I have had some games that I really didn’t really show, and it hurt my team. I am trying to make sure that I come out every game with the same mindset. I am trying to be the best for my team and help us get better.
Q: If you had one snack to eat for the rest of your life, what would it be?
A: Peanut butter crackers; that’s my go-to. They are plain, but they keep me going.
Q: What’s one special talent you wish you had?
A: To be able to fly. That would be pretty cool.
Q: Who would you say is your hero, real or fictional?
A: My dad, for basketball especially. He always keeps me wanting to work. He gives me constructive criticism after games. He always watches the game and tells me what I need to do better.
Q: If you tried out for “American Idol,” what song would you sing?
A: “It’s Tricky” by RUN DMC
Q: What do you remember about playing in your first varsity game?
A: I remember it was Briarwood at home. My first points were a step-back and–one. It got everybody hyped, so it was pretty fun.
Q: What part of basketball have you had to work the hardest on?
A: Finishing around the rim. I have a little athleticism, but I am not freakishly athletic. When I drive in, I have to be a little crafty. I am not one of those guys that can just rise up over everybody.
Q: When you took your first driving lesson, who gave it to you and how did it go?
A: Back when I was younger, my grandmother would take me to (the) Indian Valley (Elementary School) parking lot, and I would always drive there. So I have always been a good driver by doing that with her. I would say I was 12 or 13, maybe younger than that.
Q: What are three things you couldn't live without?
A: Basketball, my PS4 and God.
Q: What's the best piece of advice you've gotten from a teacher?
A: There is a long road ahead, choose your path wisely.