High school basketball: No. 1 Talladega falls to Handley

Talladega High School’s boys basketball team, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, fell to Handley 79-71 at Roanoke on Thursday.
The loss, the first for the Tigers of the calendar year, snapped a 10-game winning streak.
Talladega senior forward Kobe Simmons led the team with 33 points and 12 rebounds. Senior guard D’Corian Wilson finished with 22 points, while junior guard Nigel Scales made four steals.
The Tigers (20-5) will host Central Clay County at Chuck Miller Arena tonight at 7 to close out the regular season.