Lincoln High School’s newest boys basketball head coach is a familiar face.
Doug Ward, who coached the Golden Bears to a 9-15 record in the 2016-17 season, spoke to local media members during the fifth annual Talladega County High School Basketball Media Day on Tuesday in the county Board of Education’s Central Office.
Ward inherits a core group from previous head coach Jeff Lumpkin, though he noted he has some familiarity with the players who were there during his first tour as head coach. Seniors Javion Surles, Tre Garrett and Cam Reynolds joined Ward for the media session.
“We’re really depending a lot on these three young men for leadership,” Ward said. “I’m looking forward to being able to coach all these guys and the level of talent that they have.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun to work with, and it’s been fun working with them these few days we had in the summer. I got to see a glimpse of how good they actually could be, so I’m really excited about that.”
With talent comes expectations, and Ward said he’ll prepare his team to compete in an area with defending Class 4A champion Talladega and an Anniston squad that reached the Elite Eight.
“I was informed of those expectations during my interview and I had been hearing from a distance how good they were,” Ward said. “We don’t want to set a goal of (just) wins and losses. We want to enjoy the journey. We want to come in everyday and improve …
“The key to playing in our area is going to be … our shot selection and transition defense because the two teams that have been there and done that -- if you miss a shot, they’re gone.
“We’re really going to work hard on tying our shot selection into our transition defense and not giving up those easy buckets. We want people to have to score through us, not without us.”
He added he wants his players to buy into his defensive system while at the same time not hindering their freedom when it comes to making plays.
“I don’t want to tie them to where they can’t think,” Ward said. “We want to be able to play, not run plays, just be able to use the athleticism that we’ve got and put pressure on both ends.
“We want to put pressure in getting those paint touches, we want to put pressure by getting those 3s and we want to pressure them on defense and lock up the lane.”
Surles, an all-state player as a sophomore, missed his junior season due to a torn ACL he suffered during the 2018 football season.
“My expectation for this year is to excel, do what I did my (sophomore) year and just go out there for the whole season,” he said. “I’m 100 percent healthy.”
Garrett called the challenge of facing the defending champions in area play fun.
“We’ve been playing them for a long time,” he said. “It’s a rivalry game, basically. They’re good. We’re good. They’ve got athletes. We’ve got athletes. They beat us by (eight) points in the (area) tournament in Anniston last year.”
Reynolds said getting exposure to Talladega ultimately helps the Golden Bears.
“I just think it makes us better as a team,” he said. “I feel like … Talladega County has some great basketball. Playing Sylacauga, Talladega and all those teams like that, it just makes us better, and if we do get out of the area, it’ll be easier for us because we’re going against the defending champions.
“I feel like with Coach Ward, Javion back and our team together, we’ve got a good shot this year.”
Lincoln will open its season against Prattville Christian in the Marble City Classic at Sylacauga on Monday at 4:30 p.m.