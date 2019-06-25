Childersburg High School’s girls basketball team ran through the regular season and playoffs with a pair of double-digit winning streaks -- a 14-game streak to start the season and a 19-game streak that ended in the Class 4A state semifinals in a 50-41 loss to Rogers.
The Lady Tigers (33-2) fell short of a state championship, but their memorable season resulted in six players being chosen for the 4A-5A All-Talladega County basketball team and clinched both Player of the Year and Coach of the Year honors.
Junior guard Eunique McKinney, one of Childersburg’s three first-team selections and a second-team all-state honoree in 4A, earned Player of the Year after a season where she averaged 11.6 points and five rebounds per game.
“On defense, she ended up with 183 steals, which was 11th all-time in AHSAA (Alabama High School Athletic Association) history,” Childersburg head coach Gavin King said. “She also missed five games due to injury, so that number could have been even higher.
“She’s got really great hands and played really great for us on defense. She was a third-leading rebounder and she was also our leading scorer. All-around, she’s just a really solid player. She had a great year for us.”
Senior forward Yamaree Gaddis and senior guard Jailah Swain joined McKinney as first-teamers, while McKinney’s sister, junior center Ke’Asia McKinney, received a second-team nod.
“Jailah and Yamaree both averaged 11 points per game, so to have four girls in double digits -- Ke’Asia averaged 10 points per game -- they’re all very unselfish,” King said. “Ke’Asia led us in rebounding, but Yamaree led us in blocked shots. She had 27 on the year.
“Jailah had over 100 steals, 150 rebounds and just was another all-around great player. Jailah was probably one of the best defenders in the state, I felt, last year, and (she) made the all-tournament team in Birmingham … We were just really blessed to have those four girls at the same time playing such good ball, and they all stayed healthy throughout the year for the most part.”
Junior guards Jakiah Roston and Gabbrielle Wilson made the squad as honorable mentions.
In his second season as coach, King captured county 4A-5A Coach of the Year honors for the second consecutive season. King’s squad picked up county; 4A, Area 8; and Southeast Regional titles during a winning streak that lasted two months and five days.
“It’s a lot easier to win awards like that when you have the best players in the county,” King said. “That really has everything to do with the team, obviously with six girls on the all-county team with Jakiah Roston and Gabbrielle Wilson as honorable mentions. Any given night, I thought those six were as good as anybody that we played. I was just lucky to have those girls …
“I have so much good help and input at Childersburg from Coach (Johnny) Johnson on the boys side. Al Barnett is the middle school girls coach, and he’s always watching us and giving me some pointers. Coach (Robert) Kirkland, even our statistician, Coach (LaChaunt) Prince -- we’ve just got people everywhere willing to help out.”
Talladega moved down to 4A prior to the 2018-19 season, and although the team was unable to qualify for regionals, five Lady Tigers (11-14) earned all-county accolades. Tiona Roberson snagged the lone first-team selection, while Trinity Webb and Brooklyn Moss made the second team. Tykeria Swain and Imani Booker were honorable mentions.
Lincoln also dropped to 4A during reclassification. The Lady Golden Bears (11-14) landed a pair on the all-county team, Jayla Morris (first team) and Keishaunna Strown (second team).
Sylacauga’s Aurielle Turner (second team) and Munford’s Alexis McKenzie (honorable mention) rounded out the squad.
The all-county team was selected by county coaches.