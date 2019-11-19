The reigning Class 4A boys basketball champions intend to defend their title.
That was the message conveyed by a trio of Tigers and Talladega head coach Chucky Miller during the fifth annual Talladega County High School Basketball Media Day on Tuesday in the county Board of Education’s central office.
“We’re blessed,” Talladega senior guard Rontavious Barclay said of the Tigers’ championship run in the 2018-19 season. “It’s a great feeling because we were the first ones to do it. We’re going to do it again this year.”
Miller said his team hasn’t had as much opportunity to practice due to the successes of several players who also compete on the football team and contributed to Talladega’s first-ever playoff win in football.
“Each year takes on its own lifespan,” Miller said. “It’s time to get back to work now. That’s the ultimate goal for every high school team in the state this year ... By the time you get to Dec. 1, you’ve just got to be better each month, and you’ve got to push yourself to get the most out of your ability during that time.”
Miller enters his 20th season as coach of the Tigers. He previously coached at Walter Wellborn for 20 years.
“When you get my age, you don’t look at being old — you just try to keep going, but I’ve been grateful to be at the schools I’ve been at,” he said. “I’ve had good, long tenures there. It’s been two great schools. We’ve still got unfinished business right here.”
The Tigers lost three seniors from their championship squad — J.Q. Wilson, JaQuon Chatman and Ke’Andre Brand — but Miller said he’ll have plenty of players who can step in and play.
“Arron Greene, he came off the bench, but he was like a starter off the bench last year with his numbers he put up,” Miller said. “He’s had a good preseason. He did not play football, so he’s in a little bit better basketball shape than some of them. He gives us a lot of things like blocks, steals, assists and rebounds. He always has a good stat sheet even if he’s not starting …
“I think (Nigel Scales’) shot is going to be on this year … He’s going to be able to do pretty good. We’ve got some other ones that are going to be mixing in that are from the JV team that lost just two games last year. Michael McGregor, he’s got game about like J.Q. does. Keontae Funderburg, he gives you a little size. He’s not very tall, but he’s strong inside.”
Miller said the team’s energy guy is senior Ra’Derius Montgomery.
“You can play him from anywhere,” he said. “He can guard the biggest guys like the 6-6 guys or he can guard the point guard. He’s got a little different edge on his defense that even these three right here sometimes don’t want him to guard them in practice.”
To get back to regionals in Jacksonville and the Final Four in Birmingham, Talladega will have to contend with both Anniston and Lincoln in Area 9. The Bulldogs won the area title last season, and the Golden Bears return senior Javion Surles, who missed his junior year with a torn ACL.
“Both Anniston and Lincoln on the boys side are going to be very good this year,” Miller said. “They’ve got a lot of returners. Lincoln has one who was hurt all year that’s returning. We’ve just got to play ball. It’s going to be a dogfight in our area, and possibly some losses in the area that you’ve got to play through. If you get a loss, you’ve got to figure out what you did wrong and try to correct it … We’ve got three good teams in our area.”
Barclay said he wasn’t worried about the challenges within the area, but senior power forward Kobe Simmons offered words of caution in an even-keeled manner.
“I mean, you should be worried though,” he said. “It’s basketball. Anything can go wrong. All you want to do is go on the court and play your best and see what the outcome will be.”
Senior guard D’Corian Wilson, the 4A Final Four MVP from last year’s squad, said he and his teammates know what they’re capable of accomplishing.
“If we go out there and just prove that we know how to play, then we should just be good,” he said. “It is worrisome knowing that our area has some good teams. We’ve got to go into it one game at a time, and we’ll be alright.”
With one blue map residing at Chuck Miller Arena, the senior core of the team has cemented its legacy, but Simmons, Wilson and Barclay are each hungry for one more.
“We want to be known as the best team that ever came through Talladega, that we were all hard workers on the floor and we all gave 100 percent,” Simmons said.
Wilson agreed, and added, “If we two-peat this year, we’d be the first ones to ever do that and as we leave, we want the next team … to still keep being successful.”
Barclay said they badly want to win another title.
“We want it all, so we’re going to fight to get it all,” he said. “We want to leave (as) the two-time state champions. We want to do it again.”