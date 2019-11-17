High school basketball teaser
Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

Childersburg High School’s girls basketball team defeated visiting Vincent 77-44 Friday night.

Lady Tigers senior power forward Ke’Asia McKinney posted a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds, while senior point guard Eunique McKinney also joined the double-double club with 14 points and 10 steals to go with eight boards.

Childersburg also got a boost from seventh-grade point guard Rakiya Spell, who contributed 16 points. Eighth-grade center Aubrey Foy chipped in eight points. Senior center Shakira Young added 11 rebounds.

The Lady Tigers (2-0) will host B.B. Comer on Thursday at 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Childersburg 57, Benjamin Russell 44

The Class 4A Lady Tigers opened their 2019-20 season with a victory over 6A Benjamin Russell in Alexander City.

Ke’Asia McKinney led the way with 14 points but also committed four fouls. Eunique McKinney chipped in nine points but fouled out.

 

