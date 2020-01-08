High school basketball: Childersburg girls earn top seed in county tournament

Childersburg High School’s girls basketball team will be the top seed for the 2020 Talladega County basketball tournament, set for Jan. 20-25 at Sylacauga High School.
Childersburg head coach Gavin King said he is excited about being the No. 1 seed of the tournament for the second season in a row.
“It is exciting that we have the chance to go back and be the No. 1 seed again,” King said. “I know the girls are always excited to play in front of the big crowds and play against some of their friends from other schools. It is a whole week of basketball between our boys and our girls. They are playing on alternating nights, so hopefully, that means basketball every night for our school. The kids will come out to support us, and it will be a great crowd at Sylacauga for all of those games. “
The Class 4A Lady Tigers have a 16-3 record on the season with their losses coming to Sacred Heart twice and Shelby County.
“Our main goal is to make sure we host the area tournament to set ourselves up for a home sub-regional game,” King said. “(When) the week of the county tournament comes, that is going to be our focus. That week, our focus will be on winning three games against county teams and bringing first place back home.”
Winterboro is the second seed with a 10-4 record. The Lady Bulldogs have won three of their last five games, which included a 58-44 win over Notasulga in their final game in their old high school gym on Saturday. Winterboro hosts rival TC Central on Friday on the opening night of their new high school gym.
TC Central is the third seed at 12-5. Talladega is the fourth seed at 10-6. B.B. Comer is the fifth seed at 5-9. Sylacauga is the sixth seed at 4-12.
Fayetteville won a coin toss against Lincoln to earn the seventh seed. The Lady Wolves are 2-7, while the Lady Golden Bears are 3-8.
Munford is the ninth seed at 1-7.
Eighth-seed Lincoln will take on ninth-seed Munford on Jan. 20 at 4 p.m. The winner of that game will take on No.1-seed Childersburg on Jan. 21 at 5:30 p.m.