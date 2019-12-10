CHILDERSBURG -- Eunique McKinney and Ke’Asia McKinney will continue to play basketball together at least for the next two seasons.
The Childersburg duo, who are not related, signed letters-of-intent to play at Southern Union Community College. They signed Tuesday afternoon.
“I am very excited to know that after high school is over with that I can continue playing,” Eunique McKinney said. “I am especially excited to continue playing with Ke’Asia, because she is someone that I already know and I have a bond and chemistry with.
“It makes it a lot easier because I am shy, but since I have her by my side, I think everything is going to be way easier than I thought it would ever be.”
Ke’Asia McKinney was also elated about having the opportunity to live out her dream of playing basketball on the collegiate level.
“I am very grateful for it because it gives me a chance to see what I got,” she said. “I am just happy and excited to be playing at the next level.”
Southern Union head coach LeMont Herring was thrilled about making the McKinney duo the first players he signed for the 2020 class.
“They are very good character kids, and that’s what we look for -- high character kids that can come in and impact the program from a personal standpoint,” Herring said. “Eunique is very athletic. Ke’Asia is the type of post player that I like to have that can stretch the floor.
“Eunique is one of those players that you can move around. I feel like we can play Eunique at the one, two and three, she is so athletic.
“I followed them around the state of Alabama this summer. They are good athletes ... and academically strong. I think their best basketball is ahead of them.”
Childersburg head coach Gavin King was pleased his players will have a chance to fulfill their dreams of playing on the next level.
“I am very excited for Ke’Asia and Eunique and their families,” King said. “They have put in a lot of hard work throughout the years. They are great people off the floor and they good players on the court. They definitely deserve this opportunity to go play and get some college paid for.”
Ke’Asia McKinney is having a stellar season. The senior forward is leading the Lady Tigers in scoring at 15 points per game.
For Ke’Asia McKinney, the knowledge that everything is taken care of for the next two years has allowed her to just focus on enjoying her final season at Childersburg.
“I don’t have to worry about my mother paying for school or any college fees,” she said. “It took the pressure off just knowing I will continue to play basketball.”
Eunique McKinney is also having a solid season. She is averaging 12 points per game and leads the team in steals.
This is a moment Eunique has been wanting since she started playing basketball as a fifth-grader.
“I’ve always dreamed about this, and it is great that it is coming true,” Eunique said. “I feel like I have to give it my all since I wanted this. I don’t want to let anybody down and I don’t want to let myself down. I have to put everything I have into this.”
King said Southern Union is getting two great student-athletes who are going to work hard to be successful in everything they do.
“They are getting great kids that are always going to have supportive families,” King said. “Whatever Coach Herring asks of them, he is going to get. I know their families will be behind him 100 percent.
“These are two special girls, and he is very lucky to have both of them.”