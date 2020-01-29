High school basketball: Childersburg avenges county championship loss to TC Central

HOWELL’S COVE -- Childersburg High School’s girls basketball team secured a measure of revenge against Talladega County Central with a 71-42 victory over the recently-crowned county champions Wednesday night.
Leading 55-42 midway through the fourth quarter, the Lady Tigers closed out the contest with a 16-0 run on the Lady Fighting Tigers’ senior night.
Childersburg fell to TC Central in the county tournament finals 58-53 on Saturday.
“Really, as happy as I am about the performance tonight, it really just disappoints me even more about what happened Saturday,” Childersburg head coach Gavin King said. “I told the girls in the locker room that sometimes you don’t get second chances in life, and there’s no going back to that game, but obviously, what happened that night shouldn’t have happened. We’ve got one more night, tomorrow night, our senior night, to prove that against the same team.”
King added he wants his team to take that mentality with it beyond the regular season.
“When the area tournament starts next week, we don’t get second chances,” he said. “In the sub(regional), you don’t get second chances. At the regional, when you lose, it’s done.
“So if we want to go back to (the Final Four at) Birmingham and be a program that continues to do things like that, then we’ve got to learn from that county championship game and realize that you have to bring it every single night like it’s your last one.”
The Lady Fighting Tigers had to play the third period without one of their best defensive players, senior Ja’Miya Whitson, who picked up three first-half fouls. TC Central head coach Robert Duncan reinserted her into the lineup in the fourth quarter.
“Anytime you don’t have a defensive stalker like Ja’Miya Whitson on the floor, it definitely hurts your team,” Duncan said. “She still played hard. We felt like she got a couple fouls that were a little bit questionable, but we’re not going to hang our hats on that. We had to sit here that third quarter, and she got a little cold, so we had to start all over again.
“We’re going to be fine. Our girls are still kind of riding that high from the county tournament. We’re going to go down there tomorrow at Childersburg and see what happens.”
TC Central trailed 26-22 at halftime and 47-38 to start the final stanza.
Childersburg senior point guard Eunique McKinney (13 points, 14 rebounds, five steals, four assists and two blocked shots) and senior power forward Ke’Asia McKinney (14 points, 12 rebounds and an assist) both finished with a double-double, while senior shooting guard Gabby Wilson (13 points, four steals and three assists) and senior small forward Jakiah Roston (15 points, four assists, two rebounds and a steal) scored in double figures.
“We’ve been in a shooting funk lately,” King said. “The free throws were a little bit better. We still have to get better at that. Some 3-balls fell. You just look better as a basketball team when you shoot it and it goes in, and that leads to defense.
“When the shots fall, it makes coaching a lot easier, but whether the shots are falling or not, the way we played defense tonight will be enough to keep us in every game in February. So, hopefully, we’ve learned from Saturday so we’re not wasting that loss. Tonight was a positive step forward towards the postseason.”
Three to know
- King picked up a technical foul late in the third quarter after he yelled “Come on!” at one of the officials following a foul call against Childersburg.
- Childersburg held TC Central’s scorers to single digits. Senior DeVona Gover and sophomore Faith Johnson gave the Lady Fighting Tigers nine points apiece, while juniors Anysiah Taylor and Alisha Morris both chipped in eight.
- The squads battled to a 7-all statemate at the end of the first frame.
Who said
- King on the technical foul: “I’m usually really nice to the officials and I rarely argue a foul. You’d have to ask him about that one.”
- Duncan on the loss: “I feel like we played pretty good basketball the first three quarters. We just didn’t have the energy. The energy was not in the building tonight. My hat’s off to my girls for the effort. The game was a lot closer than the actual score was, so I’m not bothered by that. I still feel like we played a pretty good basketball game. It was just the last six or seven minutes of the game where the wheels started to come off.”
Up next
- Childersburg (24-4) will face TC Central (19-8) tonight at 6 for the third time in five days, this time at Childersburg.