High school basketball: 5 area teams will compete in different classifications in 2020-22

The Alabama High School Athletic Association on Tuesday morning released its alignments for winter sports, including boys and girls basketball, for the 2020-22 seasons.
Five teams will compete in different classifications: Talladega and Lincoln will move up to Class 5A, while Childersburg and Munford are dropping to 3A and 4A, respectively. Meanwhile, B.B. Comer will shift from 3A to 2A.
One of the changes will pair rivals Sylacauga and Talladega in 5A, Area 8 along with Central Clay County and Shelby County. The Tigers and Aggies had three epic matchups this past season. Talladega won two of the three meetings, including a 79-68 win in the championship game of the Talladega County Tournament in January.
The last time both teams were in 5A, Sylacauga defeated Talladega in a Final Four semifinal and won the state championship.
Talladega reached the Final Four in its last two seasons in 5A in 2017 and 2018.
The Golden Bears may benefit from moving up to 5A because they will no longer be in the same area as Talladega and Anniston. Lincoln will compete in Area 11 with Alexandria, Moody and St. Clair County.
Childersburg moves down from 4A to 3A, Area 9, where they compete against Saks and Walter Wellborn.
Munford will face a tough challenge in 4A, Area 9. The Lions will face the 4A Northeast Regional runner-up, Anniston. Munford will also face Cleburne County, Handley and White Plains.
B.B. Comer moves down a classification to 2A, where it will be paired with Central Coosa, Fayetteville and Vincent.
Below are the area alignments that include teams from The Daily Home’s coverage area:
1A, Area 8: Alabama School for the Deaf, Talladega County Central, Wadley, Winterboro and Woodland.
1A, Area 10: Ragland, Coosa Christian, Donoho, Faith Christian, Jacksonville Christian.
1A, Area 11: Victory Christian, Sumiton Christian, Jefferson Christian, Cornerstone, Appalachian.
2A, Area 8: Coosa Central, B.B. Comer, Fayetteville, Vincent.
3A, Area 9: Childersburg, Saks, Walter Wellborn.
4A, Area 9: Munford, Anniston, Cleburne County, Handley, White Plains.
5A, Area 8: Sylacauga, Talladega, Central Clay County, Shelby County.
5A, Area 11: Lincoln, Alexandria, Moody, St. Clair County.
6A, Area 13: Oxford, Pell City, Southside-Gadsden, Springville.