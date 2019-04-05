FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville High School’s baseball team fell 6-0 in the second game of a Class 2A, Area 7 series against Thorsby on Friday night.
With the win, Thorsby clinched the best-of-three series. The Rebels knocked off the Wolves 10-0 on Tuesday night to force Fayetteville into a pair of must-win contests at home. The Game 3 score was unavailable late Friday.
“We just couldn’t get our bats to come around today and get timely hits,” Wolves head coach Morris Phillips said. “We’d get (about) a hit an inning, but one hit per inning is not going to do it.
“We’ve got to get in a zone and get consecutive hits. That’s something we failed to do today and something that we can improve on.”
Thorsby scored four of its first five runs on passed balls -- one in the third frame and three in the fourth. Brody Barnett scored two of those, while Williams Stephens and Tucker Patterson also each reached home in similar fashion.
The Rebels seized a 2-0 lead in the third when a sacrifice fly by Michael Jones brought home Jacob Lockhart. Thorsby’s final run came in the seventh when pitcher Christopher Jones hit a single that scored Tyler Jackson.
“I think we were trying to feel each other out a little bit,” Rebels head coach Billy Jackson said. “We knew that (Peyton) Wesson kid was their best. We scouted him and knew that anytime he was on the hill, they had a good chance to win.
“We tried to approach it sitting on off-speed, trying to look for a fastball. We got a little antsy and chased a lot of stuff away in the first two innings.
“We started having a better approach at the plate. Then, when his pitch count got up, that’s when we were able to squeak in some easy runs on passed balls. ... In a pressure game like that, every (at-bat) counts. It was huge to come up on top.”
Phillips said it was a tough outing for Wesson, who started the game striking out five of his first six batters he faced.
Wesson exited after four innings and finished with nine strikeouts and four walks while allowing four hits and five runs.
“Peyton ran into his pitch count today,” Phillips said. “He struggled today, and that’s been the first time he’s struggled for us this year. He couldn’t get in a groove and couldn’t find where he needed to locate the ball …
“You can’t expect the guy to go out there and be perfect every single time. It’s the eighth or ninth time he’s pitched for us this year, and it was his first bad outing.
“I’m proud of him for the way he threw. He still had, statistics-wise, (nine) strikeouts through four innings, which isn’t bad at all.”
Fayetteville’s best scoring opportunity presented itself in the bottom of the second, when Daurian Cook, Cason Bryant and Sawyer Wales loaded the bases for the Wolves with two outs. Leadoff hitter JB Matson hit a line drive directly to Jones, who expeditiously raised his glove in front of his face and corralled the ball for the third out.
Billy Jackson called the play a “catch or be killed” scenario for his pitcher, and he was relieved to see him come up with a routine catch on a potentially dangerous play.
“It happened so fast, I really didn’t have a chance to see it,” the coach said. “I dropped my head when I heard the crack of the bat. Then I saw it in his glove and him dropping in on the ground. I was like, ‘Holy moly.’ I think that’s why the (Alabama High School Athletic Association) has gone with the BBCOR bats ... to save folks on the hill like that.”
Jones went the distance for Thorsby and closed out his night with nine strikeouts, four hits allowed and three walks.
Phillips said despite the loss to Thorsby, the Wolves’ playoff hopes are far from dashed.
Fayetteville will face Central Coosa in the first game of a three-game series Tuesday at home at 4 p.m., then close out the series with a doubleheader Thursday in Rockford at 4 p.m.
“We’ve got to win the series next week against Central Coosa in order to make the playoffs,” Phillips said. “We’ll probably be on the road for the playoffs, depending on how the Thorsby/Reeltown series (plays out).”