SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga High School senior pitcher Tyler Thompson signed a letter-of-intent to play baseball at Huntingdon College during a ceremony in the school’s media center Tuesday.
Thompson said he had offers from Talladega College and Miles College, but after he took his visit to the Huntingdon campus, he knew he wanted to be a Hawk.
“It was fun going down there,” he said. “I fell in love with the place as soon as I got there. My mom loved it. They took care of us and showed us around. I was kind of wanting to move away from home, but not too far. That fit that bill, too. I just love the team. I love how they work and run things.”
A baseball enthusiast since he was 5 years old, Thompson said he’ll pitch for Huntingdon, and having a chance to contribute in that role also factored into his decision.
“They’re getting somebody who’s earned everything he’s receiving right now, and he deserves it,” Sylacauga head coach Jeff Bell said. “They’re going to get somebody who is going to show up every day and work. He’s going to push himself.
“That’s kind of been the story of this season and story of his career for as long as I’ve been here. He’s somebody who you know when you put him on the mound, you’re going to get his best effort.”
In games where Thompson doesn’t pitch, he plays a role in the Aggies’ lineup as a designated hitter.
“Being a hitter in college is a lot different than being a hitter in high school,” Bell said. “I think if he had the opportunity, he’d work as hard at that as he does on pitching.
“He’s surprised us a little bit offensively this year. We knew he had power and we knew he had the potential to hit. He’s been a lot more consistent than we expected.”
Like several Aggies who’ve already signed to play at the next level, Thompson said his sights are set on the team’s current playoff run. Sylacauga advanced to the Class 5A quarterfinals in his junior season.
“I think we have more of a chance this year than we had last year just from how many people we returned,” Thompson said. “We didn’t lose that many people and we have big people stepping up. Payton Natali has stepped up. Lane (Strickland) fills in places. The pitching staff can pitch really well. It’s not just me. Grant Walker, Cole Porch, Luke Vincent -- all those guys can in any big game.”
Thompson said he models his game after Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw.
“He works in the same way I do,” Thompson said. “He’s really fast-paced … I like how he pitches.”
He added he plans to work towards a career in physical therapy.