High school baseball: Sylacauga’s Jordan Ridgeway selected as Daily Home Player of the Week

Jordan Ridgeway was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Sylacauga High School’s baseball team to three wins in four tries.
“It feels amazing to be Player of the Week,” Ridgeway said. “I would like to thank my teammates, Coach (Jeff) Bell, and the whole coaching staff as well. Coach (Jeff) Brooks helped me in the cages, and Coach Bell helped me in the infield.”
Ridgeway had an outstanding week at the plate as he went 7-for-11 with nine runs and two RBIs. The senior also walked four times, meaning he reached base in 11 of 15 plate appearances.
Sylacauga enjoyed wins over Childersburg 12-2, Munford 13-3 and Pelham 12-1.
“My mindset going into the week was staying behind the ball and sending everything deep, ”Ridgeway said. “In the field, I was just trying to make plays for my pitchers. I always tell them if it is a ground ball, I am going to get you out of the inning. Get off the field in the first and score in the first, (that’s) how I was (approaching the game going) into the week.”
The win over Munford gave the Aggies (4-4) their third straight Talladega County Tournament title.
“It feels amazing to be county champions for the third season in a row, but our goal is to win the state championship,” Ridgeway said. “That has been our goal since I started playing varsity as an eighth-grader. I can’t remember the last time we won one in baseball, so I want to bring one home.”
The Aggies lost eight seniors from last season, including shortstop Zac Dew, who signed with Central Alabama Community College.
Ridgeway, the reigning Class 4A-5A Talladega County Player of the Year, has taken over as the starting shortstop after spending the last two seasons at second base. Ridgeway said it hasn’t been much of an adjustment.
“I played shortstop my eighth- and ninth-grade year,” Ridgeway said. “It is a different role because shortstop is the leader of the team. He is like the quarterback on the football field.”
Ridgeway is coming off a monster season in 2019. Last spring as a junior, he led Sylacauga with seven homers, 33 RBIs and 34 runs.
Ridgeway said the success he had last season has changed the way pitchers work him this season.
“This year, I have seen a lot more off-speed pitches, and they are throwing fastballs outside and not down the middle,” he said. “I knew that they were going to start doing that this year, so I have been working on it in the cage.
“If they throw a mistake down the middle, I am going to make them pay, but I have been working on middle and away during Christmas break.”
Ridgeway tries to model his game after some of baseball’s top infielders: Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter, Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez and Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor.
“Derek Jeter always works hard no matter what,” Ridgeway said. “Lindor makes plays in the field. Baez is amazing. He knows how to stop a ball from going into the outfield and he has amazing power.”