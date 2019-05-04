SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga High School's baseball team defeated Bibb County 6-5 in Game 3 of a Class 5A quarterfinal playoff series at Walton Cruise Field on Saturday afternoon.
With the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning, Aggies first baseman Andrew Schmidt drove in shortstop Zach Dew for the game-winning run.
Sylacauga will face the winner of Chilton County/Briarwood Christian, who will meet on Monday, in a semifinal series on Friday.
