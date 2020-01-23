High school baseball: Childersburg standout Ryan Logan signs with CACC

CHILDERSBURG -- Ryan Logan signed a letter-of-intent to play baseball at Central Alabama Community College in Alexander City.
Logan signed Thursday.
“This has always been my dream -- to go play college baseball somewhere,” Logan said. “I was lucky that a junior college close to home was able to offer me a baseball scholarship.”
Being able to have his family less than 40 miles away played a major role in Logan’s decision to attend CACC.
“And it has the degree (political science) that I want to go into,” he said. “I am really close to the coaches. I have been playing in their fall league for the last two years and I have built a bond with their coaches.”
Childersburg High School head coach Josh Podoris was thrilled Logan will have the opportunity to fulfill his dream of playing on the next level.
“We are excited for Ryan and we are excited for his family,” Podoris said. “The whole community and the team is excited for him. This is something that he wanted since he was a freshman. He worked hard and he got it.
“It is exciting that it is not far down the road and we can travel and watch him continue out his dream. Overall, he is a great kid, he works hard and he does things right.”
Logan feels some of the pressure has been lifted off him with his decision to sign. With the season starting in less than a month, Logan plans on focusing on helping his team accomplish its goals.
“I want to hit the ground running,” he said. “I want to lead my teammates because most of my teammates are young. I want to set an example for them. I want to make the playoffs and make a run. I want to set something up for them because they are going to be a special group.”
Logan is grateful for everyone who played a role in making this accomplishment possible.
“I want to thank my head baseball coach from my freshman season to my junior season, Coach Corey Williams,” Logan said. “He is very big in my life, we are really close. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be here.
“I want to thank my coach now, Coach Podo (Josh Podoris). He is one of my role models. When I was younger, I watched him play for the state championship (2007).
“My older brother (Peyton Logan) has always been there for me. He also signed with CACC, so that played a role in my decision making. He has helped me along the way.”