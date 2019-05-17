CHILDERSBURG -- Austin Holmes signed a letter-of-intent to play baseball at Talladega College.
Holmes signed Friday morning during a ceremony in the gymnasium at Childersburg High School. Holmes is the third Tiger to sign this season and the fourth in four years.
“I think that it is an amazing experience, for real,” Holmes said. “I never thought that I would make it this far. It is a dream.”
Holmes, who signed as a pitcher, took advantage of an opportunity presented to him by Childersburg head coach Corey Williams. Holmes said it didn’t take long to realize Talladega College is where he wanted to spend the next four years.
“Coach Williams came up to me and some more of my teammates and said that we have a tryout with Talladega College,” Holmes said. “We all thought that it was going to be go there, try out and get used to it.
“When I got there, it felt like home. Me and the coach got along. That’s when I was like, ‘This is what I want to do.’”
Holmes has the opportunity to play for a Talladega College baseball program that has been successful the past few seasons. The Tornadoes finished their 2019 campaign 27-25 and made the NAIA World Series.
“Talladega has a very successful program,” Holmes said. “Last year, I think they won their conference. … I feel like I am going to be able to be successful in my four years there.”
Holmes is thrilled he will have the opportunity to play close to home. TC is only 19 miles from Childersburg, which will allow Holmes’ No. 1 fan a chance to attend his home games.
“My mom is my biggest supporter,” Holmes said. “If she missed a game, it was because she had to work. She would be there for the first couple of innings, then she would leave. It is really amazing because we can keep that going.”
Williams lauded the hard work Holmes put in to accomplish his goal.
“Austin has worked his tail off,” Williams said. “He has bought into our strength and conditioning program. He has bought into being not just a thrower, but a pitcher.
“Through hard work … he is going to get that opportunity to play at the next level.”
Williams said the Tornadoes faithful can expect Holmes to do his best in and outside the classroom.
“They are going to get a student-athlete that is going to work on and off the field,” Williams said. “He is going to work in the classroom, and with the extra academic support that he will have at the next level, I think he will move on and be successful on and off the field.”
The southpaw pitcher is grateful for everyone who played a role in making his dream turn into a reality.
“I want to thank Coach Williams. He really stuck his neck out for me this year,” Holmes said. “I want to thank my mom for pushing me and my teammates for pushing me.”