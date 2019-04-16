Seven area teams have advanced to the state high school baseball playoffs that begin Friday.
The first round is a best-of-three series with doubleheaders Thursday or Friday and, if necessary, a third game Saturday.
In Class 1A, Victory Christian will host Appalachian on Friday at 1 p.m. The eighth-ranked Lions (17-5) enter the postseason winners of five of their last seven games, including a 9-8 win at Ragland to clinch the Area 7 title. Appalachian (11-10) won four of its last six games to earn a playoff berth. Victory Christian defeated Appalachian 14-1 on April 6.
Also in 1A, Ragland will travel to take on Heritage Christian on Friday at noon. The Purple Devils (9-10) enter the postseason looking to snap a three-game losing streak.
Heritage Christian won the Area 9 title. The Eagles prevailed in three of their last five games entering the playoffs.
In 2A, Fayetteville travels to take on Ranburne on Friday at 4 p.m. The Wolves are on a four-game winning streak, which includes a series sweep of Coosa Central to earn a berth in the playoffs.
Ranburne (15-8) finished the regular season by winning three of its last four games.
In 4A, Lincoln will host Cherokee County on Friday at 4:40 p.m. The Golden Bears are on a five-game winning streak that includes a series sweep of Cleburne County to clinch the Area 9 title.
Cherokee County defeated Hoke Bluff to earn a playoff berth.
In 5A, Sylacauga will host Ramsay on Friday at 5 p.m. The Aggies have played their best baseball of the season this month. Sylacauga (17-7) has a 9-2 record since April 1 and swept Central-Clay County to earn the Area 7 crown.
Ramsay (10-11) defeated John Carroll to clinch a playoff berth.
Also in 5A, Munford travels to take on Briarwood on Friday at 4 p.m. The Lions (16-18) won two of three games against Central-Clay County to clinch a playoff berth. Munford won its last four games to close the regular season.
Briarwood (11-13) has won six of its last seven games entering the playoffs. The Lions captured the Area 8 title, which earned them home-field advantage in the first round.
In 6A, Pell City will host Minor on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. This is the Panthers’ first time hosting an opening-round series since 2015.
Pell City (19-9) enters the postseason with momentum, having won nine of its last 11 games. The Panthers clinched the Area 12 title with a series sweep over Pinson Valley.
Minor (17-12-1) lost four of its last five games to close the regular season.