High school athletics: Wet winter weather causing chaos for spring sports

An influx of rainy winter weather in recent weeks has created issues for spring sports coaches throughout Talladega ant St. Clair counties.
Count Pell City girls soccer coach Jeff Samoranski among the group feeling the drizzle.
“We were scheduled to have our first game on Thursday, Feb. 6, and we have yet to play any games at Pell City High School,” he said. “I’ve had to cancel probably a dozen games between all four teams just because … with all the rain that we’ve had, the field has just been very wet and soggy. If it wasn’t raining, it was too wet to play on. We’ve had a whole lot of cancellations.”
Although Pell City has several indoor options for practice space, Samoranski said with so many programs in need of a spot for practice, it can be a challenge.
“We do use (the indoor facility), but softball, baseball, cheer -- everybody is using that,” he said. “We try to rotate as much as we can. We have the old gym, we have the new gym at CEPA (Center for Educational and Performing Arts) and we have the indoor. Earlier in the week was the state archery tournament, so that kind of had priority. It’s been a struggle to find places to practice because running the soccer program, I’ve got to figure out where four teams are going to practice”
Despite the adversity, the Lady Panthers varsity soccer team (2-1-1) won the Golden Goal Invitational Tournament at Choccolocco Park by beating Springville 3-0 in the finals of the Gold division. The Pell City boys varsity soccer team (3-1) fell to Southside-Gadsden in the tournament final in the Gold division.
“Right before the tournament, we hadn’t even practiced for a whole week, which no coach ever really wants to do, but we were forced to,” Samoranski said. “Fortunately, I have a lot of quality soccer players, and we’ve been able to utilize their experiences and their leadership on the team. That came through during the tournament.”
Samoranski said the varsity teams won’t host a game until the first week of March.
At Alpine, new Winterboro head baseball coach Alex Johnson spent his Thursday night working on his baseball field.
“We are currently out here Shop-Vaccing water off the field to try to let these boys play by Saturday,” he said. “Talladega did the same thing tonight so we can play there (tonight). I graduated from Talladega, so it’s one of those times where it’s exciting for me to get to coach against them. It’s exciting for me to get to coach my guys moving forward.”
The Bulldogs may not have many chances to practice, but they’ve got a win under their belt. Winterboro defeated Anniston 15-5 at home on Saturday.
Johnson said he’s looking forward to the team being able to practice outside.
“It’d be nice to actually have (batting practice),” he said. “We haven’t had BP all week.”
On the far south end of Talladega County, Fayetteville softball coach Leigh Holley said her program has also been impacted by the rain.
“Practice has been rough,” she said. “We’ve been spending a lot of time inside.”
Holley said their Thursday game against Childersburg was cancelled, and that her team’s games in the Brew Tech Tourney at Lagoon Park in Montgomery today are pushed back due to the weather.
“We now play at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. tomorrow night,” she said.
She added Fayetteville has a gymnasium and auditorium that has been shared by softball, baseball and track during the rain.
“We’re all trying to get things done, so it’s taken a good bit of coordination with our spring coaches,” Holley said. “I think our baseball team was fielding ground balls in the parking lot yesterday.”
Sylacauga boys soccer coach Billy Faircloth said Thursday night, prior to his team’s soccer game against Westbrook Christian, that the weather has made an impact on his team’s schedule.
“Teams have swapped our home and away (games) and come to us instead because we’re fortunate to have the turf,” he said. “We’ve had one cancellation because the bottom fell out and it was lightning. It stopped in the middle of the first half. That was Tuesday night (against Pell City). Other than that, we’ve played all our games.”