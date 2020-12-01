Heritage South selected Credit Union of Year for Alabama

SYLACAUGA – Heritage South Credit Union has been recognized as the recipient of the 2019 Credit Union of the Year for Alabama.
The award was presented to Heritage South by the League of Southeastern Credit Unions (LSCU) in October.
The Credit Union of the Year award for $100 to $500 million in assets highlights individual credit unions that have shown outstanding achievements in areas of daily operations, financial strength and member outreach.
LSCU congratulated Heritage South CEO Jamie Payton and the credit union for being the 2019 recipient of the $100 to $500 million in assets Credit Union of the Year for the state of Alabama.
HSCU Marketing Director Kevin Whitman said the award was a huge honor for the credit union.
“HSCU is really involved in the community and proud to serve our community,” he said. “Since becoming marketing director three years ago, my focus has been to get HSCU more involved year in and year out.”
Whitman said this honor could not have been accomplished without Payton’s leadership.
HSCU has five locations, including two in Sylacauga, and in Pell City, Childersburg and Moody.
Heritage South Credit Union has been open since 1937. The credit union has assets totaling $162.76 million and provides banking services to more than 14,000 members.
The credit union is a member-owned financial cooperative providing banking services, including savings, loans and other financial services to members.
HSCU’S mission is to “help people live their best financial lives.”
In 2019, the credit union served 650-plus hours in local communities, from helping clean streets to creating an onsite carnival for over 300 kids.
Volunteers spent many hours developing and promoting HSCU’s Kids’ Club, offered to youngsters up to age 18 in the community and focused on the importance of financial education.
Also, HSCU’s employees gave of their own time to volunteer in the community, manning booths, handing out promotional items, promoting financial education and much more. They were also involved at events put on throughout Sylacauga, such as Sunshine Saturday, the annual Christmas parade (where HSCU had an award-winning float for two years in a row), Dinner Under the Stars, Arts Council Dinner, the Arc Art Auction and more.