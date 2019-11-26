TALLADEGA -- Those looking to score the most unique Christmas gifts for loved ones this year will have all sorts of opportunities to do so at Heritage Hall’s Holiday Market, running Dec. 3-21, Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or by appointment.
According to Heritage Hall Director Valerie White, more than 45 regional artists are represented in this year’s market, setting a record. They include potters, woodworkers, jewelers, glass blowers, sculptors and metal workers, plus vendors of olive oil, imported lavender, honey and a host of other gift ideas for pretty much anyone on your list.
“And not only can you shop for unique gifts in a beautiful environment, but you can also help support local and regional artists and support your local museum and arts education in your community,” White said.
The museum takes a small commission on each piece sold, with that commission going to fund the arts enrichment partnership between the museum and the Talladega City school system, as well as the summer arts camp program.
“The Christmas market has been going on for at least 10 years, although this is my third year,” White said. “But the scale of the event has just doubled and tripled since I’ve been here.
“We start taking applications in August, and this year, we were out of space by October.”
The artists who applied were selected based on fit and variety of work, she said.
A lot of old favorites will be returning this year, including King’s Olive Oil of Gadsden, The Dixie Weavers Basketry Guild (the only active guild of its kind in the state, White said), Jan Armbrester, Terry Ferguson, Janice Entler, Tina Scott, Sundi Hawkins, the Pell City Arts Co-Operative and Sweet Sisters.
There are also quite a few artists whose work will be new to Talladega shoppers, including potters Peggy Wood, Sue McDonald and Riffe-Pierson, Orbix Glass, Forget Nots, hand-carved canes and walking sticks by Dan Bussey, Christmas ornaments by Keith Stewart, Ken Ricker intarsia wood hangings, wooden bowls by Gene Houston of Clay County and graphic designs by Weezieb (Weezie Boiles), who will also have her work on display at LMo & Co. starting Dec. 6.
White mentioned another unique vendor who makes sachets filled with fresh Italian lavender in hand-painted bags as being another favorite. “They keep their smell for years,” she said.
Don Campbell, owner of Forget Not, was set up Tuesday morning and was excited about participating. He founded his company in 2014 while making unique cross tags out of metal.
“Every cross is different, and every one is for one person,” he said. He has since expanded his work to cover hiking sticks, earrings, driftwood sculpture and a wide range of other items.
For more information, please call Heritage Hall at 256-761-1364 or come by 200 South St. E., next to the Armstrong-Osborne Public Library.