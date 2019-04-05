TALLADEGA -- Heritage Hall Museum in Talladega is celebrating state culture and history through quilting with its state bicentennial exhibit and lecture series “Celebrating Alabama Heritage: Quilt Stories.”
“Throughout this state’s history, women have created beautiful, functional, whimsical and practical bed coverings,” Heritage Hall Museum Director Valerie White said. “Through this exhibit, we glimpse their resourcefulness and artistry in pieced and applique quilts, both intricate and deceptively simple, of traditional and contemporary design, using cotton, polyester, clothing, and even socks.
“We look into the lives of the quilt makers and the events that motivated them to make such interesting creations that now are colorful representations of Alabama’s history.”
White noted the exhibit includes more than 20 quilts from all across the state that will be on display throughout April and May.
“The quilts are hanging inside the museum now, but our official opening day is Friday, April 12, in conjunction with April in Talladega,” White said. “We are excited about this exhibit because it showcases so much state history and diversity. Many people wouldn’t think about quilting as art, but it truly is. Each piece tells a story.”
White added the quilts in the exhibit were made available to Heritage Hall Museum through the generosity of Alabama Department of Archives and History, Birmingham Museum of Art, Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts and Alabamians willing to share their families’ quilts and stories.
White said the exhibit features quilts from the 1850s until present day.
“Quilts from the 19th century give us a glimpse of fabrics and patterns available to Alabama’s first settlers,” White said. “Alabama’s 20th century textile heritage is represented in feedsack quilts and artifacts from the Bemis Bros. Bag Company in Bemiston and a sock-top quilt from Fort Payne’s booming sock mills.”
Another featured quilt is the State of Alabama Pine Burr Quilt, which White said is “one of the most difficult patterns to make.”
White noted the exhibit also features quilts from Gee’s Bend, celebrating the ongoing traditions of quilt-making
Along with the exhibit,the museum will host a series of weekly lectures and workshops by renowned quilters and quilt historians.
“We are offering hands-on workshops with quilt expert Loretta Pettway Bennett on April 20 and Gee’s Bend quilters Mary Ann and China Pettway on May 18, for only $35 (apiece),” White said. “We have people signing up for the workshops from Florida, Tennessee and Georgia already.”
White added the workshops have limited space, and those interested may register by contacting the museum.
“We are also offering several free events open to the public, including a quilt trunk show and multiple presentations from renowned quilters across the state,” she said.
White expressed gratitude to everyone who helped make the bicentennial exhibit possible.
“The museum would like to thank the Alabama Council on the Arts, Alabama Humanities Foundation, Alabama Bicentennial Commission, city of Talladega and Heritage Commission, First Bank of Alabama, Jemison Carnegie Foundation, Talladega County Volunteer Program, Talladega Pilgrimage Council and special friends of the museum.”
Exhibit sponsors include Brannon’s Office City, Mary Anne Crowe, Steve Garst Studio, Nikki Taylor Graphic and Photography, The Historic Ritz Theatre and Sarah Bliss Wright.
“Thank you especially to our museum volunteers and the service guild,” White said. “We couldn’t offer any programs without you!”
Heritage Hall is at 200 South St. E., in Talladega.
For more information, call the museum at 256-761-1364 or visit www.heritagehallmuseum.org.