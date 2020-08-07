Heritage Hall Museum announces fall art classes, kids art exhibit

TALLADEGA -- Talladega’s Heritage Hall Museum will be extending one art class, starting another and putting up the KidsART 2020 exhibit in August and September, according to a release from director Valerie White.
“Mary Fountain’s drawing and painting class for 8 to 10 year olds is extended through August,” White said. The class will meet Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Pre-registration is mandatory, and there are only 12 spots available. The cost is $10 per child per class, and includes all materials.
In addition, Nettie Bean will be starting an adult painting class with acrylics on August 14, from 9 a.m. to noon.
White added “We are working on more in-museum and virtual classes starting in September. Especially since many children will be going to school ‘virtually,’ they might be excited to come take a class at the museum.”
All state COVID-19 guidelines will be observed, White said.
The KidsART 2020 exhibit will be up from Aug. 11 to Sept. 11, according to White. “The work is the result of the ‘Art in the Schools’ program for the Talladega City Schools for the 2019-2020 school year. The Jemison-Carnegie Foundation funds the program to put an arts teacher in all the fourth grade classrooms each year. Sundi Hawkins, the teacher, has selected the best work from that program.”
Hawkins teaches about 12 classes each year. The theme of this year’s classes was ‘All Around the World,” with students learning about art from seven different countries, then experimenting with subjects and media related to those countries.
Because the previous school year ended early, this is the first opportunity to display the best works from the program. White said “We will be creating some videos (one from each project) and posting one each day on Facebook. There will be an overview by Sundi about the project and a slide show of the kids’ art. We will also have an award video, with the (artworks) that have been selected by the Board of Education to hang in their offices, as well as the museum awards...Please join us in celebrating the kids as they start off the school year..”
Starting Aug. 11, the museum will be open Tuesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by special appointment.
For more information, please call the museum at 256-761-1364 or email hhmuse@bellsouth.net.