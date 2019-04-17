TALLADEGA -- The Heritage Hall Jazz Band’s 16th annual Spring Concert will be Tuesday, April 30, at 7 p.m. at the Historic Ritz Theatre.
Tickets are $12 each and can be purchased at the door or from any band member.
“We have no theme this year,” director Jeff Wood said, “but instead have chosen to select a wide variety of styles of music that should appeal to every age group, including ‘The Blues Brothers Review’ and ‘In The Mood.’”
This year’s program includes “Everyday I Have the Blues,” arranged by Roger Holmes; “The Star Spangled Banner,” arranged by Paul Clark; “In The Mood,” arranged by Joe Garland; “My Funny Valentine,” arranged by Dave Wolpe; “Blues Brothers Review,” by Roger Holmes; “Sentimental Journey,” by Paul Murtha; “Steppin’ Out With My Baby,” by Rick Stitzel; “Goodbye Pork Pie Hat,” by Allan Baylock; “Green Onions,” also arranged by Holmes; “Old Friends,” by Les Aldri; “Seniorita Fajita,” by Larry Neek; “Orange Colored Sky,” by Milton; “Summer Wind,” by Wolpe; and “America The Beautiful,” by Mark Tomaro.
The band members this year include Chad Bell, Melissa Padgett, Stephen Griffin, Rob Blanchard and Ryan Wood on saxophones; Tony Wood, Pete Barclay, Stephen Arline, Paul Castleberry and Lloyd Castleberry on trombones; and Don Seaborn, Buddy Simpkins, Kara Swindell and Jeff Wood on trumpets.
The rhythm second includes Susannah Herring and Kara Swindell on bass, Angie Smith on keyboards, Bob Alum on guitar and Dave Herring on drums. Susannah Herring is featured vocalist.
For more information, please call The Ritz at 256-315-0000.