TALLADEGA -- The Heritage Hall Jazz Band has announced the program for the 16th annual Christmas show at The Historic Ritz Theatre in Talladega.
This year’s performance is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m., with general admission tickets $12 each.
“We don’t have a particular theme this year, but we do have several new arrangements of some of the most popular Christmas songs,” director Jeff Wood said.
This year’s programs includes “It’s the Holiday Season” (arranged by Roger Holmes), “The Star Spangled Banner” (arranged by Paul Clark), “Carol of the Bells” (arranged by Robert Smith), “All I Want for Christmas is You” (arranged by Paul Murtha), “Silver Bells” (arranged by Rick Stitzel), “Santa Baby” (Holmes), “Good King Wenceslas” (Mike Collins Dowden), “O Christmas Tree” (Clark), “Holly and Ivy” (Ryan Farley), “Mary Did You Know” (Rich Sigler), “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” (Rick Woolworth) and “O Holy Night” (Clark).
This year’s band is made up of Chad Bell and Melissa Padgett on alto saxes; Stephen Griffin and Robert Blanchard on tenor; Ryan Wood on baritone sax; Dan Seaborn, Buddy Simpkins, Kara Swindell, Stephanie Couey and Wood on trumpets; Tony Wood, Stephen Arline, Paul Castleberry and Loyd Castleberry on trombones; Bob Alam on guitar; Angie Smith on keyboard; Susannah Herring on bass; and Dave Herring on drums. Vocals are by Susannah Herring, and keyboard bass is by Swindell.
For tickets or more information, please call the Ritz Theatre at 256-315-0000.