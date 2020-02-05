Heritage Hall hosts opening reception for Ebony Stitchers ‘Eclectic Quilt Exhibition’ (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- Heritage Hall in Talladega hosted the opening reception for its Ebony Stitchers “Eclectic Quilt Exhibition” on Sunday, according to a press release.
Talladega Mayor Timothy Ragland provided the opening remarks, and Aisha Lumumba gave a lecture and treated the audience to a beautiful trunk show of more than 20 quilts. The event was free to the public.
The exhibit will run through Feb. 29.
Heritage Hall officials thanked the city of Talladega, Heritage Commission, Jemison Carnegie Foundation, First Bank of Alabama and private sponsors who make all Heritage Hall programming possible.