Heritage Hall Holiday Market returns

At the end of a year where virtually nothing was normal, it’s good to know there is at least one holiday tradition that will be returning this year.
The Heritage Hall Holiday Market, which runs from Dec. 1 through Dec. 24, Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Private group shopping experiences can also be scheduled 256-761-1364 or hhmuse@bellsouth.net.
Masks are required and all COVID-19 related state guidelines will be followed, but otherwise the will feature the same wide array of arts, crafts and gift ideas that visitors have come to expect.
“The age-old question of what to give a person who has it all has been answered,” according to a press release, announcing this year’s market.. “With more than 40 artists featured at the annual Heritage Hall Holiday Market, shoppers can choose from uniquely-handcrafted ornaments, textiles, pottery, jewelry, glass, wood and more.”
“I love to welcome the community to Heritage Hall’s Holiday Market and showcase the great talent and diversity of Alabama artists and artisans,” Heritage Hall Museum Director Valerie L. White said. “Shopping locally is so important. Of course, sales directly benefit the artists, with Heritage Hall receiving a commission to support our operations and programming for next year. However, this is not just about raising money, it is also about extending our reach, bringing new people to the Museum and having a place for the community to come together during the holidays.”
Jean McMillan, who has served on the Heritage Hall Museum Commission since the early 1980s, also highlighted the sense of “community” the Holiday Market offers. “The Heritage Hall Holiday Market is truly a benefit for all involved. It’s great for the community as it brings people together, especially those who might not frequent the museum any other time,” she said. “There’s something for every person and every price range. You may even find something special for yourself.”
Volunteer and patron Andrea Montgomery added: “I love the event. I especially love that we are continuing the event this year as it is a bit of normalcy, joy and happiness … Friends from Atlanta have come to the event in the past and they thought the event so significant.
“Our little town and it’s atmosphere was so personal and it is so special to shop this way. Even as a volunteer, as the artists come in with their merchandise and having the opportunity to help them unpack their artwork, well, it’s like Christmas. The Holiday Market is Christmas.”
Be the first in-the-know and follow Heritage Hall on Facebook; visit www.heritage hallmuseum.org.