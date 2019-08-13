Child Find is a statewide effort by the Alabama State Department of Education and the Department of Rehabilitation Services to locate, identify and evaluate children with disabilities from birth to age 21.
How does Child Find work?
Early Intervention and Special Education Services work closely with community service agencies, parents and local school systems to locate children with disabilities. A toll-free number is provided for parents or other persons interested in information about referring a child from birth to age 21.
Why Is Child Find important?
It helps the child, the family, and the provider to plan appropriate services and link families to services for students meeting eligibility requirements in the following disability areas:
Hearing Impairment
Speech and language impairment
Deaf-Blindness
Visual impairment
Intellectual disability
Specific learning disabilities
Multiple disabilities
Autism
Orthopedic impairment
Traumatic brain injury
Other health impairment
Developmental delay
Emotional disability
For more information about Child Find, contact your local school system:
Dr. Kristin Harrell, Talladega County, 256-315-5100
Jennifer Rosato, Sylacauga City, 256-245-5256
Melissa Dyer, Talladega City, 256- 315-5600
Anyone may call for referral information or to find out about available resources via the toll free Child Find number at 1-800-543-3098. People who use telecommunication devices may access Child Find by calling the Alabama Relay Center at 1-800-548-2547.