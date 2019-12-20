Helena 80, Childersburg 67: Caden Pierce leads Huskies past Tigers in Childersburg Christmas Tournament

CHILDERSBURG -- The Childersburg High School boys basketball team spent most of an 80-67 loss to Class 6A foe Helena chasing after the Huskies on the final night of the Childersburg Christmas Classic on Friday.
Helena hit five of its nine 3-pointers in the second quarter and used its perimeter game to keep the 4A Tigers at bay. The Huskies led 38-31 at halftime.
“They can shoot the basketball,” Childersburg head coach Johnny Johnson said. “No. 3 (Caden Pierce) for them can really stroke it.
“They run a really great half-court set. They shot the ball well, and every time we closed the gap, they’d make a 3, we’d turn the ball over or we wouldn’t make a shot. They were a very good team that’s hard to stop.”
The Huskies opened the contest with an 11-2 run, but Childersburg managed to close the gap and, for a possession, held a 16-15 lead during the first period. The Tigers trailed 19-17 going into the second frame.
Tigers senior forward Demetrius Huff scored 13 of his team-leading 27 points during the early surge and added 13 rebounds, four blocks, four assists and a steal.
“He brings offense and defense,” Johnson said of Huff. “He blocked a couple shots and he rebounds. When we ain’t scoring, he’s really good around the rim. He carried us tonight. Most games, he carries us because that’s the way he plays, but he’s tough to defend.”
Helena took a 55-44 advantage into the final quarter and brought the tournament to a close with three victories to show for the trip east. The Huskies bested Pleasant Grove 73-54 on Wednesday and defeated Winterboro 59-40 on Thursday.
“I think we have a really good shooting team,” Helena head coach William Grant said. “We shot the ball well in this tournament. This was probably the best three games we’ve put together. We couldn’t really get into a flow (against Childersburg) because we got into foul trouble and started subbing a lot … It was hard to get into a flow, but every time they would make a run, we’d come back with a big 3.
“I thought the guys played well. It was a real physical game. We don’t have any size, but the guys will fight.”
Three to know
- Helena senior Pierce racked up 29 points, while a trio of Huskies -- Daunte Cave (16 points), Brody Moss (13) and Andrew Fortson (11) -- also scored in double figures. Pierce hit the go-ahead score on a free throw in the first quarter to put his team in front 17-16.
- Cave and Childersburg senior forward Qua Gilders collided under the basket as Cave was driving to the goal. Gilders was charged with a foul, but he was injured on the play as he took the brunt of the force. He was assisted off the court while he grabbed his left shoulder. Johnson said Gilders would get his shoulder checked out next week and said he believed Gilders would be all right.
- Childersburg senior guard Jalen Cook chipped in 10 points for the Tigers, while senior guard Isaac Celestine nailed three baskets from beyond the arc.
Who said
- Johnson on his team’s progress entering the Christmas break: “Right now, we’re still learning, but we’re improving every day. We’re getting better. We’ve got some guys who are really stepping up. (For us to stop) at December (with a) 10-5 (record) going into January, I feel pretty good about it.”
- Johnson on what he would like to see improve moving forward: “I want to see better ball control and cut down on our turnovers, unforced turnovers. We’ve still got to get better at talking on defense.”
Up next
- Childersburg will venture to Alpine to face Winterboro (6-6) on Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
- Helena (11-5) will travel to face Mortimer Jordan (7-7) on Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m.