TALLADEGA -- Rachel Chastain, an agriscience teacher at Helen Keller School, was recently named a National Agriculture In The Classroom Award winner from the National Agriculture In The Classroom Organization (NAITCO.)
Chastain was one of eight teachers nationally to receive the award, according to a press release. She will be recognized in Little Rock, Arkansas, during the Agriculture In The Classroom national conference in June.
Chastain will also present at this year’s AITC summer institute May 29-31 in Florence.
“Alabama is so excited and fortunate to have a winner for this award,” said AITC Steering Committee Chairman Kim Earwood. “Rachel works so hard to share hands-on experiences her students will benefit from in school and the rest of their lives. She is truly an asset to the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind and Alabama agriculture.”
Throughout the school year, Chainstain’s students learn about agriculture and animal husbandry by raising chickens and other small farm animals on school grounds.
Each year, NAITCO, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Farm Credit partner to honor K-12 teachers across the country for the “innovative ways they use agricultural concepts to teach reading, writing, math, science, social studies, STEM, STEAM and more,” the press release reads.
Helen Keller School recently received a $500 mini-grant from AITC to help purchase supplies for the school’s Joe Tom Armbrester AgriScience Center.
“The Alabama Farmers Federation and AITC have both been so supportive of me and my students through construction of the Joe Tom Armbrester AgriScience Center,” Chastain said. “I have been able to attend conferences and workshops, network with other teachers, and get expert advice from farmers in our community and around the state. These experiences have been instrumental in the curriculum integration and farm work experiences I have planned for my students.”