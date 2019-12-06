TALLADEGA -- Seventeen participants, including one from Talladega County, were recently selected to cultivate professional and personal development as members of Agricultural Leaders For Alabama (A.L.F.A. Leaders) Class V, according to a press release.
Rachel Chastain, agriscience transition teacher at the Helen Keller School, was among those chosen to participate.
Sponsored by the Alabama Farmers Federation, A.L.F.A. Leaders participants receive training in agricultural policy, industry leadership, effective communication and organizational involvement. The two-year program begins in May.
“We’re proud to offer this agriculture-focused leadership experience for young leaders in our state,” said Federation President Jimmy Parnell, in the release. “A.L.F.A. Leaders has the potential to impact this organization for years to come.
“Former class members now serve on national boards, as county presidents and are strong leaders in their communities. Investing in the development of our future leaders is critical to sustaining Alabama agriculture.”
Members of Class V include farmers, Extension agents, agriscience educators and industry specialists, who were chosen based on a written application and interview.
Criteria included communication skills, understanding of agricultural issues, leadership skills and an interest in selfless service. Applicants were 25-45 years old.
Participants will enhance their knowledge through six intensive, multi-day seminars revolving around Federation operations, state government, Alabama agriculture, successful leadership and more. An international agriculture experience and national affairs visit to Washington are included.
“This class is an outstanding representation of the talent and potential across Alabama agriculture,” said Jennifer Christenberry, the Federation’s Young Farmers Division director who oversees the premier leadership program, in the release. “People across the state recognize the training A.L.F.A. Leaders provides, as class members serve at all levels, strengthening the future of our industry.”
A.L.F.A. Leaders will culminate during the Federation’s 101st annual meeting in 2022.