The Comer Museum & Arts Center is proud to present the 2019 Helen Keller Travelling Art Exhibit Oct. 4-29.
The Helen Keller Art Show of Alabama is a juried art show displaying artwork created by Alabama students throughout the state with visual impairments, blindness and/or deaf blindness. The arts are included in the children's academic curriculum in areas such as the development of communication skills, including both visual and tactical abilities, math, science, reading and leisure time activities.
Educators are encouraged to incorporate the arts into their curriculum, developing a much stronger foundation in child development.
The Helen Keller Art Show of Alabama has been hosted by the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute and the UAB Vision Science Research Center and Education Outreach Module for the past 18 years. This partnership and collaboration demonstrates a desire to promote diversity, awareness and social equality for individuals with disabilities.
The Museum's hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.