TALLADEGA -- Heritage Hall Museum has announced “The Helen Keller Art Show” will be on display from Tuesday, March 5, until Friday, March 28.
“This is our second time to be a part of the show,”museum Director Valerie White said. “The majority of the works are from Helen Keller School and Alabama School for the Blind. We wanted to bring the show here and celebrate our kids, where AIDB (Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind) is so integral to our community.”
White added the mixed media works were made by kids of all ages, with different levels of vision impairment.
“It’s really inspiring to be able to showcase their creations,” White said. “We have 35 total pieces this year.”
The art show is sponsored by the UAB Vision Science Center.
“The program reaches out across Alabama every year to encourage children with visual impairments and their teachers to submit their art to be considered for this exhibit,” White said. “Once the selection and awards have been given, the exhibit starts traveling throughout Alabama. We are the first stop this time.”
The museum will host the opening reception Thursday, March 7, from 4 to 7 p.m.
“AIDB President Dr. John Dr Mascia will provide opening remarks, and Dr. Art Bacon will award the medals to students,” White said. “The reception is free and open to the public. We hope to have a big crowd to celebrate the kids.”
For more information, call 256-761-1364 or visit www.heritagehallmuseum.org.