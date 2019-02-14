JACKSONVILLE – Winterboro High School’s boys basketball team fell in the final seconds to Skyline 47-44 in a Class 1A Northeast Regional semifinal at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Thursday night.
Skyline sophomore forward Jaylon Clements sank a 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds remaining to bring the Bulldogs’ return to the Sweet 16 to a bittersweet end. He also blocked a shot on the opposite end of the floor prior to sinking the go-ahead basket.
“Their zone, it stalled us a lot tonight,” Winterboro head coach Sheroderick Smith said. “Our outside shots weren’t falling, and Cameron Pointer had to take it to the lane as much he as possibly could … I felt like a goaltending call was missed.
“We’re a team that draws a lot of contact and fouls, so we definitely wanted to see a few more of those effort calls, especially at the end. I felt with all my heart that Cameron drew that foul.”
Pointer’s half-court heave at the buzzer bounced off the backboard.
The Bulldogs battled back late and erased an eight-point deficit to tie the game 44-all with 1:01 to play. Winterboro’s scoring plays during the run included a basket by Brandon Dandridge, four free throws from Pointer and a one-handed dunk by freshman Chance Dandridge following a steal.
Pointer led the Bulldogs with 16 points. While he wasn’t able to knock down any of his five 3-point shots, he thrived from the free-throw line with a 12-of-16 effort.
“I’ve been working to get into a place like this for a long time,” Pointer said. “It’s my first time being here, so it feels really good to be here. It hurts to lose, but we put in all the work and prepared ourselves. It hurts to come up short. Sometimes, when you feel like you’re good enough, it’s not always enough.”
Senior Nyles Ashley chipped in eight points for Winterboro and provided some defense against the Vikings’ lengthy roster. He fouled out midway through the fourth quarter.
“I came in there and I gave it everything that I’ve got,” Ashley said.
Three to know
- The Vikings offensively were mostly a one-man show as junior forward Collin Lockard used his size inside to rack up 29 points, going 13 of 22 from the floor. He also pulled down 16 rebounds and added seven blocked shots.
- Skyline lived up to its namesake in the rebound department. The Vikings commanded the boards with a 50 to 31 advantage.
- Clements made the Vikings’ only other successful 3-pointer at the buzzer in the third quarter on an off-balance shot to put his team ahead 36-33.
Who said
- Smith on his seniors: “I want to commend my seniors for their effort. It’s a great group of guys. I like the fact that they were consistently at practice. I like the fact that they bought into themselves and they got into a groove with themselves.”
- Smith on regrouping for next season: “I’ll meet with my coaches, and we’ll discuss some things moving forward. I want to make sure that we recap first, so we probably won’t start thinking about next year until probably mid-March.”