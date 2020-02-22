Heart & Sole Run, ‘Heart Day’ bring community together (with photos)

SYLACAUGA – A blue sky and chilly temperatures didn’t stop participants from turning out for the Heart & Sole Run that coincided with “Heart Day” on Saturday at Coosa Valley Medical Center.
While the start of the day may have been chilly, the temperature rose as the run kicked off at 9 a.m. with two-legged and four-legged runners. The run featured a 5K, with the winners crossing the finish line shortly after 9:30 a.m. The Sylacauga Police Department provided an escort along the route for the event.
Henley Havena, of Helena, ran with her dog, Nova. Nova and Havena, side-by-side, crossed the finish line together, ending the run with a bottle of cool water, with Nova getting her sip first.
The Coosa Valley Medical Center Foundation sponsors the run to benefit the cardiac and pulmonary program at the hospital.
The medical center’s Heart Day in recognition of National Heart Month also was part of the activities from 8 a.m. to noon. The public was treated to goodies from various departments at the hospital, including the Wound Care Center and pharmacy, along with local businesses such as Chick-fil-A and Heritage South Credit Union.
One of the popular highlights of Heart Day was multiple free tests. The tests included heart screenings such as electrocardiograms, cholesterol checks, blood pressure checks and more
Many from the community took advantage of these screenings, which started with sign-ups in the lobby of the medical center and ended in the imaging and cardiovascular services area.
Vanessa Green, CVMC chief business development officer, said Heart Day and the run had received overwhelming support from the community.
“We can bring heart care to the community because of the support we get,” she said. “These screenings provide a need in our community since heart disease is so prevalent. From care you receive from the hospital, heart doctors to cardiac rehab, it is all right here in your hometown.
“Once the participants get the screenings, we can get them connected to the right people if they need additional care. We appreciate everything everyone does to make these events a success. There is such comradery here.”
Jean Lofton, of Sylacauga, was waiting to get her heart screenings as a precautionary measure.
“My husband had quadruple heart bypass surgery a year ago,” she said. “There was no indication he had heart disease and no symptoms. His endocrinologist happened to notice some puffiness in his face and sent him to a cardiologist.
“I want to make sure I’m OK. In addition to my husband’s heart issues, my family has a medical background of heart problems.”
Another woman waiting for tests told Green, “Thank the hospital for doing this. It gives you peace of mind.”
At least four stations were available for electrocardiograms, according to Jeff Herald, a certified nurse practitioner with Alabama Cardiovascular Group. Herald makes rounds on patients at CVMC five days a week.
An electrocardiogram is a recording of the electrical activity of the heart. An ECG is a simple, noninvasive procedure where sensors (electrodes)are placed on the skin of the chest and connected in a specific order to a machine that, when turned on, measures electrical activity all over the heart.
He and several other doctors with Alabama Cardiovascular Group were available for questions from the public following test results.
Alabama Cardiovascular Group and Cardiovascular Associates are two groups of cardiologists practicing at CVMC.
The medical center and foundation have long been committed to bringing top cardiac care to Sylacauga. The CVMC board invested in a major capital improvement several years ago by spending approximately $1.5 million in a cardiac catheterization lab.
