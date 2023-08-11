 Skip to main content
Hearing set to address Cayce Moore’s sentence

Cayce Moore and two teenage friends from the small St. Clair County town of Ragland made national news following a ride they took together on a May evening in 1985.

By 10 p.m. that night, a 26-year-old store clerk lay dead, shot in the back, behind the counter of the local convenience store she worked in — and the teens were on the run.