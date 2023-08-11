Hearing set to address Cayce Moore’s sentence

Cayce Moore and two teenage friends from the small St. Clair County town of Ragland made national news following a ride they took together on a May evening in 1985.
By 10 p.m. that night, a 26-year-old store clerk lay dead, shot in the back, behind the counter of the local convenience store she worked in — and the teens were on the run.
They were located in Florida by law enforcement and returned to Alabama, charged and tried separately.
Testimony during the trials included the story of the teens playing out a game known as “Top Secret,” which has been described as an interactive game of espionage with an appointed administrator director giving the players instructions. At the time, the activity of the three the night of the murder was compared to another game, “Dungeons and Dragons.”
Since then, there have been many twists and turns for the families involved — the loss itself, the fractured community facing the tragedy together and the defendants’ journey through the court system on charges of capital murder.
Another of the three defendants, Chris White, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of murder and received a life sentence of life with the possibility of parole; he has since been released.
The third teen, Scotty Davis, ended his own life with a .357 magnum on the last day of his trial.
Now, age 54, and with 38 years of prison time behind him, Moore is getting what is termed a “Rule 32 hearing” in St. Clair County Court Monday, asking again to be released from prison, or at least a new trial.
Rule 32 includes the possibility of granting a new trial, sentencing hearing, “or other relief.”
In 2017, Moore had a new sentencing hearing following a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court decision that applied a prior ruling that had banned mandatory life sentences for juveniles to those who were already sentenced to prior guidelines.
Following this, Moore was granted a possibility for parole in 2020.
Monday’s docket holds the fourth Rule 32 request on file for Moore, among other motions made through the years, which have been denied by the court. This most recent petition was filed June 6, 2023.
The request may bring Moore back to the court system that convicted him in person, but the filings can also be handled by a judge’s written order in response to the request.
His request appears on Monday’s docket for Circuit Judge Bill Weathington.
The petition for the hearing Monday, a response to the state’s motion to dismiss the Rule 32 hearing, includes the claim that Moore’s counsel was ineffective in an earlier Rule 32 filing, and that the Rule 32 petition should be decided on the merits of the case, but was not.
The newer filing, dated Aug. 8, 2023, also asks that the filing dismiss the request because of the earlier result, and also asserts that the state did not respond to Moore’s June 6, 2023 petition in a timely manner.
Weathington filed an order Aug. 8 in response, stating that the request for an extension for Moore’s attorney to file an answer to the Rule 32 petition response is “moot” because the state has already filed its answer.