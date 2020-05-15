Health care professionals honored as part of Nurses Week, Hospital Week

TALLADEGA -- The COVID-19 pandemic has brought increased focus on the crucial roles of nurses and other health care professionals, including those honored as part of National Nurses Week (last week) and National Hospital Week (this week) throughout the Brookwood Baptist Health System, including at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega.
In a special message published earlier this week, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said, “Hospital week is a time to say thank you to those brave men and women who are there for us when we need them the most.
“During these unprecedented times, we are especially thankful for these health care heroes. This week, let’s show these heroes how much they mean to us.”
National Nurses Week, according to a Brookwood press release, is “an annual celebration that recognizes the value of nursing. The theme this year, Compassion/Expertise/Trust!, celebrates qualities in nursing that are perhaps more important today than ever before, as nurses are serving on the front lines of care during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Citizens CEO Frank Thomas is quoted in the release as saying, “nursing is one of the most rewarding careers, but also one of the most challenging.
“During these extraordinary times, we couldn’t be more thankful for all of our nurses and the hard work they put in every day. This celebratory week is about paying tribute to them and the daily impact they have on our patients’ lives.”
Van McGrue, chief nursing officer at Citizens, added, “Our hospitals recognize, acknowledge and trust the strong commitment, compassion, expertise and care our nurses display in their practice and profession. Now more than ever, they make a difference in the lives of our community.”
Due to social distancing requirements and crowd limitations, Brookwood honored nurses last week with a social media campaign featuring community members making and displaying signs thanking particular nurses or nurses in general and posting them on the various hospitals’ Facebook pages.
This week, Citizens staff members were honored at a celebratory breakfast “in appreciation of their dedication and the compassionate care they provide to our patients every day,” according to a separate release.
Nurses Week ended May 12, on what would have been Florence Nightingale’s 200th birthday, according to the first release.
“Like Florence Nightingale, hundreds of thousands of nurses stand on the front lines of a pandemic,” the release says. “Today, as Florence Nightingale did in her time, our nurses represent a profession of advocacy and strength, and are respected for their compassion and commitment to patient care.”