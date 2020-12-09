Health advisors group completes training

Talladega County Health Advisors as Research Partners (CHARPs) recently completed an eight-hour training program with the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
The training was conducted by Dr. Floretta James Dortch, program coordinator for UAB, O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The training culminated in a closing ceremony at Jacobs Chapel CME Church in Talladega on Oct. 13, when each participant received a Health Advisor’s Certificate from UAB.
Twenty-three members of the Talladega County community completed the program and will begin to provide informational and educational programs in the county.
The Talladega County Health Advisors as Research Partners members are: Brionna Young Bryant, Jennifer Cope, Clarence Dortch IV, Tuwanda Dortch, Anita Elston, Sheryl Fuller, Sonya Hicks, Wanda Jeffries, Deborah Jones, Christine Lane, Tiffany McCain, Pamela Miller, Shametra Gooden Miller, Dr. Dolia Patterson, Mary Ella Pearson, Miller Pearson, Marie Player, Joshuland Pleasant-Bey, James Smoot III, Cornelius Truss, Dr. Thayer Dortch Truss, Kimberly Welch and Tabatha Wells.
The Talladega County Health Advisors as Research Partners is a part of the Chronic Disease and Health Disparities Project at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center.
This project combines the chronic disease knowledge of a number of community-academic partnerships and expands the successful Deep South Network (DSN) Community Health Advisor as Research Partner (CHARP) Model to treat chronic disease in underserved counties. The project takes place over the course of a year and utilizes several key components, including education, raising awareness of diseases and referral of people at high risk for disease for screening.
This project engages Community Health Advisors as Research Partners (CHARPs) to raise awareness and educate communities about chronic disease risk and screening.
This is a proven, community-based health promotion approach that trains “natural helpers” who seek to improve the health status of people and the entire community. For more than 20 years, DSN has educated CHARPs in five impact cancers (breast, cervical, colorectal, lung and prostate). This project expands the use of these trusted and trained community leaders to help with education about other chronic diseases -- heart disease and diabetes.
This project will apply the CHARP model to provide health messages on the topics of risk, screening, education and navigation services. It will focus on nine underserved counties in Alabama, including Talladega, and six in Mississippi, with a goal to increase chronic disease screening, prevention and maintenance.
Talladega County Community Health Advisors as Research Partners will collaborate with Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind Senior Services, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Mu Tau Omega Chapter and Jacobs Chapel CME Church Health Ministry in the delivery of services.
For more information, please contact: Dr. Monica Baskin at mbaskin@uab.edu, Claudia Hardy at chardy@uab.edu or Dr. Floretta James Dortch at fdortch@uab.edu.