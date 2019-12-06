TALLADEGA -- A two-vehicle head-on collision Thursday afternoon sent two drivers to the hospital and caused traffic delays.
The Talladega Police and Fire departments and NorthStar Paramedics all responded.
The accident remained under investigation Friday, but apparently the driver of a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck crossed the centerline on North Street and struck a Toyota FJ Cruiser. Both vehicles were disabled and had to be moved to a nearby driveway to clear the street.
The cause of the accident remained under investigation Friday evening.