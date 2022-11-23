Have Thanksgiving with Life Family Worship Center in Pell City

The menu is planned — the traditional favorites everyone loves on the national day of Thanksgiving — and members of the congregation of Life Family Worship Center are ready.
The church ministry of hosting a community Thanksgiving dinner is in its ninth year, and the doors of the church will open at 10:30 a.m. for food and fellowship.
If you, or someone you know, needs help with the tradition this year, there’s no charge to be part of the gathering, or even to partake of takeout plates the church provides. There, too, by calling ahead, are delivery options for those within the Pell City area.
The numbers for arranging a delivery are 205-592-9705 or 205-405-7448, and calling as soon as possible is encouraged so meals can be delivered in a timely way.
The offerings include everything “Thanksgivingy,” from turkey and ham with dressing and green beans, to macaroni and cheese and potato salad, to rolls and desserts.
“This is a cherished community event for our congregation,” said Bishop Donald Gover. The effort has its roots in the congregation’s Outreach Ministry, which started the project in 2014.
The ministry usually provides over 100 meals during the event, Gover said.
There’s seating inside to dine in, and everyone is invited, Gover said.
Serving others in their community on Thanksgiving Day is a joy for the membership.
“Blessing our community is one of the cornerstones of our ministry,” Gover said. “It has become a tremendous blessing to be able to provide these meals each year on Thanksgiving. As always, God is still supplying our needs according to his riches and glory.”
For those wishing to join in the support for the outreach event, they may call the ministry contacts given for meal delivery.