Have Thanksgiving with Life Family Worship Center in Pell City

Pell City’s Life Family Worship Center offers Thanksgiving meals Thanksgiving Day, the ninth year for the church’s outreach to all who would like to gather and enjoy with friends, or to take home a plate. The event starts early, at 10:30 a.m., and continues until deliveries are completed. The church is located at 314 19th Street South.

The menu is planned — the traditional favorites everyone loves on the national day of Thanksgiving — and members of the congregation of Life Family Worship Center are ready.

The church ministry of hosting a community Thanksgiving dinner is in its ninth year, and the doors of the church will open at 10:30 a.m. for food and fellowship.