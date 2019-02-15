SYLACAUGA -- Twenty years ago on Feb. 19, 1999, Billy Jack Gaither, a 39-year-old gay man, was brutally murdered near his hometown of Sylacauga.
His sexual orientation motivated the crime, as confirmed by the men who murdered him. Today, a Hate Crimes Vigil will be held on the steps of the state Capitol on Dexter Avenue in Montgomery at 4 p.m.
The vigil has been held for the 20 years since Gaither was beaten to death. The murder took place in Coosa County, where Gaither’s body was burned on a pile of rubble and tires on the bank of Peckerwood Creek.
Sylacauga police Chief Kelley Johnson was the investigator with the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office. He recalled the case in an interview Friday afternoon.
“It was such a brutal murder,” he said. “When the facts came out, the two men, Charles Monroe Butler Jr. and Steven Mullins, were charged with Gaither’s murder.
“The three left a bar that night, drove to a remote area, where Mullins and Butler beat Gaither and stuffed him in the trunk of the vehicle. They drove to Peckerwood Creek, where they were going to dispose of the body.
“When they opened the trunk, he pops up and is alive. They then beat him with an axe handle, cut his throat, poured gasoline on him and threw him onto a pile of burning tires.”
The police chief said it didn’t take long before one of the suspects talked. Butler would confess to police about the murder. He claimed Gaither made sexual advances toward him. Mullins also confessed.
Mullins pled guilty to capital murder to avoid the death penalty. He agreed to testify against Butler, who was found guilty in the capital murder trial.
Gaither’s father asked the court not to sentence Butler to death. He said he couldn’t see taking another human being’s life, no matter what.
Mullins was 25 at the time of the murder, while Butler was 20. The two were sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Butler is in prison at the Donaldson Correctional Facility, while Mullins is at the St. Clair Correctional Facility.
Gaither’s brutal murder is still not considered a hate crime in Alabama. For 20 years, the LGBT community has called upon Alabama lawmakers to add sexual orientation and gender identity to the state’s hate crime statute.
The vigil is also an effort to show how lawmakers need to change the state’s statue.
Dr. Paul F. Hard with the Hate Crimes Vigil and a professor at Auburn Montgomery, College of Education, said the effort to change the state’s hate crime statute has been brought up in the Legislature again and again, first by Rep. Joe Reed.
Hard said many had called for changes to Alabama’s 1994 hate crimes law, which did not mention sexual orientation or gender identity. Those categories are covered by a federal hate crimes law enacted in 2015.
“Billy Jack Gaither’s murder was because he was gay, yet, the law doesn’t (account) for that,” Hard said. “We don’t know how many crimes have occurred that are because of sexual orientation or gender identity in Alabama. There is no way to report it.”
Hard said he doesn’t know of any pre-filings for this year’s legislative session to change the law, but he hopes a legislator will attempt to get the law updated.
According to a press release about the vigil, Alabama was home to the first known homicide involving a transgender person in the U.S. in 2019.
Dana Martin, 31, of Hope Hull, was found shot to death in Montgomery on Jan. 6. This tragic first has been largely unacknowledged in the media, the release says.
The Hate Crimes Vigil will include two award presentations.
The Billy Jack Gaither Humanitarian Award will go to Lucia Hermo for her work with the Alabama ACLU to protect the rights of the LGBTQ community. The Stephen Light Youth Activist Award will go to Eric Samelo, an emerging advocate for LGBTQ rights who worked to establish Metamorphosis (the LGBT student group) at LAMP school in Montgomery.
In case of rain, the vigil will be moved indoors to the Bayard Community Center at 635 Madison Ave.