Hamm and eggs: How Winterboro's all-star reshaped his body

Winterboro catcher Brody Hamm likes to keep his meals simple. Like chicken and rice for lunch and dinner simple. Like three consecutive days of that simple.
Then he mixes it up and replaces the chicken with salmon or maybe even some ground turkey if he’s feeling adventurous that day.
“I get that question a lot,” Hamm said when asked how he can eat the same thing meal-after-meal. “And honestly, once you start to mentally prepare yourself and mentally prepare your body for certain stuff like that, you just kind of get used to it. So it is kind of like going through the motions.
“Kind of like practicing for a game over and over and over, and you know once you start to get the hang of it, it is like a snap of fingers. You just keep rolling with it. And that is how you see changes, and that is how you improve is consistency.”
It’s hard to argue with Hamm’s results. As a sophomore, Hamm said he weighed 240-250 pounds. Now he’s down to 205.
“It feels a lot easier running around the bases, I’ll tell you that,” Hamm said.
The senior already played a leading role in the Bulldogs’ playoff runs in both football and basketball, and next week Hamm will join the rest of the baseball team (7-8) on the road in the playoffs.
“Being able to go to the playoffs in three different sports, it means a lot,” Hamm said.
The senior won’t say it, but he is a big reason the Bulldogs season continues after this week. Batting third all season, Hamm is averaging over .600 at the plate this season. He also leads the Bulldogs in both RBIs (14) and hits (35).
“I think he is one of those kids that you would consider a natural-born leader type,” Winterboro coach Alex Johnson said. “He works so hard when no one else is watching to be so good. … and that is rubbing off on some of my other kids.”
Of course, not everyone will be sad to see Hamm go after this season. Wadley’s coach shook the senior’s hand after Winterboro’s 9-5 victory on March 19 and said he was glad he’d never coach against him again.
Gaylesville defeated Winterboro 6-4 on March 13, but the Trojans coach took his congratulations one step further.
“Their coach came over to me and said I will give you any four of my players for that one,’” Johnson said. “‘Any four doesn’t matter what position, doesn’t matter. Any four players for that one right there, take your pick.’
“And I thought that was kind of neat, and it speaks highly of him.”
To call Hamm a talented kid with a good work ethic would overlook one of the real secrets behind his success, if you believe Johnson.
“Just making everybody around you better, whether that be through compliments (or) picking somebody else’s head up in the middle of a game when they’re feeling down,” Johnson said when asked what makes Hamm so special. “He’s just good at it, and he hasn’t always been good at it. He’s matured a lot in the last 1-2 years, and that is what has made him good.”
Johnson sees Hamm shine in that role every time his catcher visits the mound. Most of the time, Johnson plans to encourage his pitcher to shake off any mistakes that led the coach to call the mound visit in the first place, but Hamm beats him to it just about every time.
“Any time that the pitchers are a little off and he comes in and gives them a little boost of confidence or tells them to pick their head up,” Johnson said. “I think they do it, and a lot of it is it is him who is saying it.”
Hamm is the only senior on the team, so his words carry a lot of weight, but his impact on a team that went 3-8 before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season early is even more incredible, considering the catcher stepped away from baseball before his junior season to give his mind and body a chance to relax.
That’s also when he started working out on his own in addition to the daily team workouts. That is also when he started meal prepping, typically twice a week on Sundays and Wednesdays. This is when Hamm cooks all that chicken, or salmon, and rice.
Hamm will stray from his diet for a burger if he’s still hungry and needs to pack in some more calories, but he doesn’t like to do that too often.
And why would he need to when he’s eating six farm-fresh eggs on, as he puts it, “a good day.”
“To me, yard eggs like that (directly) from chickens taste a lot fresher,” Hamm said. “The yolk is richer.”