Hall of Heroes will feature new exhibit honoring first responders when it reopens Friday

TALLADEGA -- Like most public spaces in Alabama, Talladega’s Hall of Heroes has been closed for the last few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The museum will be officially reopening to the public Friday, with a new display appropriate to the occasion.
Friday will mark the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, and the Hall of Heroes will be paying tribute with a new exhibit honoring local first responders.
The group Pastors Making a Positive Impact normally holds a memorial ceremony in Talladega, but this year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic and restrictions on large public gatherings. Hall board members Keela Brown, Chuck Keith and Jimmy WIlliams agreed to pick up the local tribute.
“We have an intercom at the front door, so if it gets too crowded to social distance inside, we can wait until people inside leave before letting anybody else in,” Brown said.
The museum is normally open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m but will be opening a little early (at 9 a.m.) on Friday.
According to Williams, the new first responder display was months in the making.
“(Current Talladega fire) Chief Danny Warwick helped gather a lot of information for us, and the Civilian Marksman Program sponsored the creation of a plaque honoring all the past chiefs,” Williams said. “Billy Miller donated the city’s first-ever fire bell, which dates back to 1914.”
The display also includes dress uniforms donated by the families of former Chiefs Roy Johnson and K.D. Dickerson.
The display also includes police items, including several donated by Municipal Court Clerk David Sparks, the son of former police Chief Joe Sparks. Retired Police Officers Alan Wheeles and Marco Williams have also donated items, including the equipment worn by the police dog Jerrico, who WiIlliams handled.
There are also items associated with the Federal Correctional Institute in Talladega, particularly during an uprising led by Cuban inmates; police patches from all over the country; and items from the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies.
Keith said items from other jurisdictions, including Oxford, were still coming in, and, like most of the displays in the Hall of Heroes, will be constantly evolving and changing.
“Everything we have here is on loan from the family that donated it,” he explained. “As long as they want to loan it to us, we will put it up on display.”
The first responders exhibit will be a new draw for the reopened museum, but much of the rest of the building is still dedicated to the men and women of Talladega County who served their country in uniform, especially during wartime.
In addition to displaying hundreds of photographs, Williams, Keith and others have painstakingly researched the proper display, service ribbons and pins of literally hundreds of different military uniforms from World War I to the Vietnam era and paired them with countless photographs, newspaper clippings, letters and smaller pieces of equipment spanning the same period.
Admittance to the Hall is free, but donations are greatly appreciated.
Accordion to Williams, visitors from 36 states and four countries have signed the guest book so far.
The Hall of Heroes is on the east side of Talladega’s Courthouse Square, in the former Wood-Weaver Shoes building.