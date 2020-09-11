Hall of Heroes reopens Friday on anniversary of 9/11 attacks (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- The Hall of Heroes in Talladega reopened Friday, Sept. 11, allowing visitors to remember our local servicemen and women, including first responders.
In the photos, Talladega fire Chief Danny Warwick and Assistant fire Chief Ron Goodenough pose next to their mannequin counterparts dressed in old Talladega Fire Department uniforms as part of a Hall of Heroes exhibit.
The annual 9/11 remembrance event normally held in Talladega was cancelled for 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. The Hall had been closed since mid-March due to the pandemic.