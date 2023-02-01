Gunshots injure man in Childersburg

An early morning shooting Sunday in Childersburg left one man with serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to Childersburg Police Chief Kevin Koss.
Koss said patrol officers were dispatched to Bowen Drive at 3:36 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, the found a 21-year-old black male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The wounded man was treated at the scene by Childersburg Fire and Rescue and eventually taken by ambulance to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital with what Koss said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
As of Monday afternoon, the case remained under investigation. The identity of the victim, his condition and further information regarding the investigation had not been released as of Monday.
Koss asks that anyone with information on the shooting contract the Childersburg Police Department Investigation Division at 256-378-5747. You may also leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers using their 24 hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7876) of 1-833AL1-STOP (1-833-251-7876) or download the P3 tips app.