Gunshots injure man in Childersburg

An early morning shooting Sunday in Childersburg left one man with serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to Childersburg Police Chief Kevin Koss.

Koss said patrol officers were dispatched to Bowen Drive at 3:36 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, the found a 21-year-old black male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 