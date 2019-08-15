TALLADEGA -- A brief gunfight near the Griffith Mobile Home Park on Shocco Springs Road in Talladega resulted in no injuries Tuesday, but the shots did damage a vehicle belonging to someone who does not appear to have been a participant.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, a victim said he was walking down the road around 7 p.m. when someone inside a passing car fired a gun at him. Thompson said the man told investigators he returned fire but did not appear to hit anything.
A red 2008 Hyundai Sonata was parked in a nearby driveway and did sustain damage, however, Thompson said.
Little further information was available Thursday. The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.