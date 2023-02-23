 Skip to main content
Gunfire damages stained-glass windows at Howard Chapel church

Howard

Howard Chapel CME Church sustained damage earlier this week from gunshots.

 Chris Norwood / The Daily Home

Talladega police are investigating an overnight shooting into a church, according to an incident and offense report.

According to Lt. Bob Curtis, someone apparently fired several shots into Howard Chapel CME Church on Shocco Springs Road sometime late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. There was no one in the church at the time, so there were no injuries, but the shots did damage at least five stained glass windows in the building. 