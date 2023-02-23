Gunfire damages stained-glass windows at Howard Chapel church

Talladega police are investigating an overnight shooting into a church, according to an incident and offense report.
According to Lt. Bob Curtis, someone apparently fired several shots into Howard Chapel CME Church on Shocco Springs Road sometime late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. There was no one in the church at the time, so there were no injuries, but the shots did damage at least five stained glass windows in the building.
The incident apparently took place sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning, Curtis said, but because there were no witnesses, a narrower time frame could not be determined. The caretaker who spoke with officers Tuesday said a cleaning woman had been in Monday afternoon and had not seen any damage.
The church itself was established in 1887 with fewer than a dozen members, but grew steadily over the decades. Most of the current structure, including the stained glass windows, was put up in 1975.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508, call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011 or leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.