Group wanting change at top of school system holds protest near BOE member’s biz (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- A group of 25 to 30 individuals gathered in the Northgate Shopping Center parking lot Saturday night to protest against racial injustice and to encourage a boycott of a local business.
The event, led by the Talladega Black Justice League, took place in the shopping center that is home to Custom Pizza, owned by Talladega City Board of Education member James Braswell.
Braswell is one of three BOE members, along with Jake Montgomery and Chuck Roberts, who have thus far resisted joining in an effort to remove city schools Superintendent Tony Ball. That effort is being led by school board members Chairwoman Mary McGhee and Sandra Beavers.
McGhee and Beavers are African-American. Braswell, Montgomery and Roberts are white. The idea of boycotting businesses owned by the three white members of the school board was discussed during a meeting organized by the Talladega County Chapter of the NAACP in Talladega on Tuesday.
The consensus of that meeting was that Ball needed to resign or be removed. The superintendent recently referred to McGhee and Beavers in a text message as “my village idiots.” Ball said he thought he was sending that message to a friend who was checking in to ask what he was doing, but instead accidentally sent it to members of the school board.
McGhee and Beavers have charged that the comment was racially motivated. Both were present for Saturday night’s protest.
Protesters held signs and chanted, “No justice, no peace,” as they rallied. They were led by Terry Swain, who spoke through a megaphone.
During the protest, two people went inside the pizza restaurant, as Swain encouraged them not to spend their money there.
“Black lives matter, and black dollars matter, too. James Braswell thinks we are idiots, and we will not support any business that does not support us,” he said.
“We are coming to speak against those powers that have privilege and that are in places of influence. We are concerned about our children in this school system. This system is failing them.”
McGhee said the protest was important because students were not being provided with the necessary technology.
“There's so much going on in our school system, which needs to be corrected. Tony Ball was
placed in the position of superintendent with no experience as a superintendent. Our children need Chromebooks to do their schoolwork. Right now, we don’t know when we will return to the classroom (due to the COVID-19 pandemic),” she said.
Beavers declined to comment.
Shae O’Neal, a former fifth-grade teacher at Graham Elementary who was fired in January, said she believes Ball’s behavior is unprofessional and racist.
“First, he was wrong. And that means that person at the top, the highest-paid person in the school system, feels that way about black board members, so how does he feel about black students?” she said.
Protest organizer Kionne Barclay said he organized the protest because he has family with children who attend Talladega City Schools, and he feels there is a lack of concern for black students and their quality of education.
“Education is so important for our children. I see this city dying. Kids are dropping out of school. They are carrying guns. And they feel like teachers and school administration don’t care about them. We have to make a change in this system, and that’s what this protest is about,” he said.
This was the second protest Barclay has organized in Talladega, and he said both have been peaceful demonstrations.
“And we won’t stop, we won’t break, we won’t keep silent, and we will be heard,” he said.
Braswell told The Daily Home earlier this week that many issues facing the school board and pre-dated Ball’s tenure. He added he was not terribly concerned about the threat of a boycott.
“Ball has been here two years and he has a lot of accomplishments in that time,” Braswell said. “I think he would continue working just fine if given the opportunity.”
He also pointed out that, while the group at the meeting Tuesday had been relatively large for such a gathering (80 to 100 people), it represented a fairly small sampling of parents and grandparents who actually have children enrolled in city schools.
“We’ll see,” he said. “If I can’t change their minds, I can’t worry about it. But the threat of a boycott doesn’t scare me.”
Staff writer Chris Norwood contributed to this story.