Group tracks eagles’ journeys from Alabama’s mountains to Canada and back

HEFLIN — Coosa, an adult golden eagle tagged last year in the Talladega National Forest, has landed after a 3,000-mile migratory journey.
Mercedes Bartkovich, nongame wildlife biologist with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, said the project to tag and track golden eagles is a large collaborative effort among many states and departments.
“Within Alabama, we partner with the U.S. Forest Service, specifically the Talladega National Forest, for this project,” said Bartkovich.
Jonathan Stober, wildlife biologist for the U.S. Forest Service, said that Coosa was captured and tagged last January, and equipped with a transmitter that the bird wears like a backpack.
Before the golden eagle is released the team looks at the bird’s molt — the process of a bird shedding old, worn feathers to replace them with fresh plumage — and draws blood to determine genetics and blood levels.
Stober said the transmitter, which is connected to the cellular network, collects all kinds of data including the bird’s speed, location and temperature.
Stober said golden eagles migrate south for the winter and typically arrive around Halloween and early November, then move north at the end of March and early April.
The team has been tagging and studying the migration corridors of the eagles since 2012, according to Stober.
When Coosa, a 6-year-old adult female, left last year for the summer, she went up the Appalachian chain, across the St. Lawrence River and into Quebec, where a breeding territory.
“In early November she started migrating south right back down the Appalachian chain,” said Stober, and “at the end of November she was back in the Talladega.”
A managed bait site with blinds — a tarp hidden by vegetation — is located in the national forest to attracts the eagles, including Coosa.
“When you’re in the blind sometimes there can be many birds sitting above the bait pile and there’s one guarding it and others are waiting for that one to leave for them to jump down and get a bite to eat,” Stober said.
Stober said that Alabama is unique in that some of the birds migrate up the Appalachian chain, while other birds cross the Ohio River Valley to Michigan and others pass through Wisconsin on their way to western destinations.
Stober hopes another bird can be tagged, but for the time being the team is tending to the bait pile and, “watching birds come and go.”
According to Renee Raney, Cheaha State Park superintendent, golden eagles have been seen soaring past Alabama’s highest mountain between December and February.
Raney said the golden eagle is the largest bird of prey in North America and can average three feet in length with a wingspan around seven feet.
“These birds can soar for hundreds of miles when hunting and have been clocked at speeds over 150 mph. Each of their feet are equipped with four very sharp 3- to 4-inch-long talons and this bird is able to squeeze its talons at around 400 pounds per square inch, which means a golden eagle can literally crush the skull and bones of a prey animal with one foot,” said Raney.
Raney said golden eagles feed on rabbits, squirrels, mice, small deer, fish, reptiles and even scavenge for carrion.
Golden eagles have a lifespan of approximately 40 years, mate for life and their nests can be 6 feet in diameter according to Raney.
Raney said she has had an up-close and personal encounter with a golden eagle during her career which included working with scientists and researchers.
“I was allowed the honor of holding a golden eagle in my arms during a veterinarian examination. With its back to my chest and my arms wrapped around the bird, her head was even with my head,” said Raney, “she leaned back on my shoulder and put her beak near my cheek. Eye-to-eye and body-to-body, I could feel her heartbeat with mine.”
Raney said the eagle’s heartbeat “felt almost like the purr of a powerful cat, it was one of the most exhilarating moments of my life.”
Stober said it’s always nice to have a bird survive and show you their view of the world as they move across the North American continent.
“To see a bird move across across the landscape, find out where it stops, where it holds over allows us to be able to make better decisions and understand how that animal utilizes its landscape and surroundings, it shows the value of wild places,” said Stober.