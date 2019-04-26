CHILDERSBURG – The annual Grits Festival is set for Saturday at Kymulga Grist Mill.
The festival will be at Kymulga Grist Mill Park at 7346 Grist Mill Road in Childersburg.
The event be from at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. The festival is family-friendly and sponsored by the Childersburg Historical Preservation Committee.
There will be craft vendors, a Civil War camp, live music, nature trails, shrimp and grits, a kids area, blacksmithing, grinding corn, games and a cornbread tasting contest.
Other food items will include hamburgers and hot dogs, hot buttered corn, funnel cakes, pinto beans and cornbread, boiled peanuts and barbecue.