Grinch arrested in St. Clair County, accused of trying to steal Christmas

PELL CITY -- The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement on the arrest of The Grinch on Wednesday.
Around 10 a.m. on Dec. 23, someone reported a suspicious looking person strolling down Cogswell Avenue carrying several large packages, Sheriff Billy Murray said. The caller described the person as a green, furry man in a red suit.
Murray said deputies arrived on scene to investigate, and it was discovered that The Grinch was trying to steal Christmas in Pell City. After a brief foot pursuit, deputies have The Grinch in custody at the St. Clair County Jail.
Murray said The Grinch has a special bond condition -- he must help Santa bring joy to all the children and be full of Christmas cheer.